10 Best Fiction Books of 2014

For those of you suffering from dystopian fatigue, Station Eleven will renew your hope in the end of the world. To say it's not the typical postapocalyptic novel is an understatement—no zombies, no aliens, not even nuclear war. Instead, a virus called the Georgian flu dispatches 99 percent of humanity with elegant swiftness. Among the things that no longer exist: running water, swimming pools, planes, the Internet. Twenty years after the fall, we follow a constellation of survivors—members of the Traveling Symphony who stage Shakespearean plays in the desolate, scattered towns of North America, and a group that has made a home in an abandoned airport—to uncover the often surprising, sometimes sinister bonds that existed among these characters before the plague. And even though near extinction is never happy, Station Eleven never gets bogged down in bleakness. The fixtures of our modern world have turned out to be fleeting, and this radiant novel will still bowl you over with the beauty of it all. —Stephan Lee