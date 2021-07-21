FYC

Yep, Jean Smart was her own wax figure on Hacks
The 69-year-old actress scored a lead-actress nomination for her HBO Max comedy Hacks, and another nod for her dramatic supporting turn on HBO's Mare of Easttown.
Blockbuster TV creators and stars discuss why the Emmys are finally paying attention
The Mandalorian, WandaVision, The Boys, Lovecraft Country, and more shows are proving that genre TV is better than ever — and more than deserving of all those Emmy nominations.
Why Emmy nominee Gillian Anderson had to walk onstage sideways at the 1997 ceremony
'X-Files' star has a Best Supporting Actress nomination for playing Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown'
Aidy Bryant on the Emmys being the 'cherry on top' of Shrill ending, a 'goofier' SNL season
The double Emmy nominee tells EW "it's very nice to be acknowledged for both sides of who I am."
Jonathan Majors reflects on his post-cancellation Emmy nomination for Lovecraft Country
Michaela Jaé did what she came here to do
The Pose star discusses her history-making Emmy nomination and what's next.
Lovecraft Country stars recall audience reactions to series: 'That would've f---ed my s--- all the way up!'
Emmy nominees Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Michael K. Williams, Courtney B. Vance, and Aunjanue Ellis join the latest episode of EW's 'The Awardist.'
Kenan Thompson is living two dreams at once — and being doubly rewarded for it
Bridgerton's viral spoon lick came from writers' mission to create 'thirsty' moments
SNL's Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang on her possible swan song and how he learned his iceberg sketch was a hit
Hannah Waddingham and Lena Headey look back on their traumatic Game of Thrones 'wineboarding' scene
Indian Matchmaking creator talks controversy and Emmy nomination: 'Almost no one said it's inaccurate'
Multi-Emmy nominees reflect on the moment they knew they were good at what they do

Watch EW's multi-nominee Emmy roundtable with Maya Rudolph, Brendan Hunt, Ashley Nicole Black, and Steven Canals.

Kate Winslet reacts to SNL's Murdur Durdur sketch: 'I have never felt so validated'
Emmys // July 21, 2021
It's time for Emmy voters to stop being reality TV snobs
Emmys // July 08, 2021
Jean Smart's on track for 2 Emmy nominations — but will that help or hurt her chances of a win?
Emmys // July 01, 2021
Juno Temple's tips for binge-watching Ted Lasso season 1
TV // June 24, 2021
Ted Lasso star Phil Dunster reveals his favorite season 1 episodes
TV // June 24, 2021
Ted Lasso star Jeremy Swift shares the best season 1 episodes to binge
TV // June 23, 2021
Nick Mohammed's guide to watching Ted Lasso
TV // June 23, 2021
Hunter Schafer on writing Lorde's 'Liability' into her Euphoria special episode and how the singer reacted
Emmys // June 17, 2021
Seth Meyers explains how Late Night became 'a show by and for the formerly sane'
Emmys // June 17, 2021
Flight Attendant EP Kaley Cuoco says one costar's audition made her 'just start bawling'
The Awardist Podcast Episodes // June 14, 2021
Standout supporting Emmy contenders on the roles that changed their careers
Emmys // June 10, 2021
Dear universe, Servant star Rupert Grint deserves an Emmy nomination
Emmys // June 09, 2021
Fasten your seatbelts: Kaley Cuoco is ready to take off for The Flight Attendant season 2
Emmys // June 08, 2021
Meet Dr. John Leverence, the man who wrote the Emmys rule book
Emmys // June 07, 2021
Did Mare of Easttown (and its accents) game the Emmys system, or is it truly awards-worthy?
Emmys // May 27, 2021
Chad star Nasim Pedrad on the episode that was almost too cringey for her
The Awardist Podcast Episodes // May 24, 2021
How the Daytime Emmys overcame the 2018 voting scandal
Emmys // May 20, 2021
Why Cobra Kai star William Zabka never thought he'd get cast in Karate Kid
The Awardist Podcast Episodes // May 17, 2021
First look at Ted Lasso's surprise SAG Awards pep talk
SAG Awards // March 29, 2021
Emmys 2020: Who should win, and who will win
Emmys // September 15, 2020
Margo Martindale on getting into character for her Emmy-nominated Mrs. America role
Emmys // August 29, 2020
Emmy-nominated period costume designers unzip their behind-the-scenes secrets
Emmys // August 29, 2020
Tituss Burgess on why each of his Emmy nominations is meaningful: 'It never goes lost on me'
Emmys // August 28, 2020
Watch the teary Good Place stars read the series finale script for the first time
Emmys // August 28, 2020
Kerry Washington on crafting her final Little Fires Everywhere showdown with Reese Witherspoon
Emmys // August 27, 2020
