In these last few years, we've all discovered that it's possible for pretty much anything to be delivered right when we need it—from toilet paper to hot meals to entire seasons of television. However, alcohol has always been a tricky delivery proposition, with a byzantine web of laws and regulations dictating what kind of booze can be sent where and by whom.
Recently, though, a number of services have sorted through the quagmire and established themselves as reliable players in the business of alcohol delivery. Some focus exclusively on a particular category, while others promise their users an entire world of libations, from beer to bubbly to bourbon. We surveyed the alcohol delivery landscape and selected the services that do the best job of ensuring you'll have a full glass without ever needing to step out your front door.
Best Alcohol Delivery Services of 2022
- Best Overall: Drizly
- Best for Beer: Tavour
- Best for Wine: Winc
- Best for Champagne: Fatcork
- Best for Sake: Tippsy Sake
- Best for Liquor: Mash&Grape
- Best for Apéritifs: Haus
- Best for Cocktails: American Cocktail Club
- Best for Gifting: Minibar
Best Overall: Drizly
Key Specs
- Starting Price: Varies
- Free Shipping: No
- Products per Delivery: Varies
Why You Should Try It
A mainstay of the lockdown days, Drizly is the full-spectrum service that connects you directly with local wine shops and liquor stores in your area.
Pros
- Wide selection of beverages from numerous retailers
- Opportunity to support local businesses
- Delivery within an hour
Cons
- Selection is limited to items in stock at local stores
- No customer service available by phone
- No recurring delivery
There's no shortage of alcohol delivery services that specialize in wine, spirits, cocktails—but Drizly is the go-to service that specializes in everything. The company works directly with local retailers in over 100 markets to facilitate on-demand alcohol delivery. Drizly charges a flat $5 delivery fee, plus a $1.99 service fee, to shuttle that crucial bottle of booze straight to your doorstep in under an hour. Unbeknownst to some users, Drizly also offers other services, such as scheduled delivery, ground shipping, and in-state shipping where available.
What Drizly doesn't offer, however, is an alcohol subscription program of regularly-scheduled shipments for a particular category of booze. Instead, Drizly emphasizes the speed of its deliveries, as well as its unique ability to connect its customers with retailers in their immediate areas. For its reliably quick delivery, utilization of local businesses, and wide-ranging diversity of products, Drizly wins our top award.
Pricing and Plans
- Cost of items, plus $5 delivery fee and $1.99 service fee
Best for Beer: Tavour
Key Specs
- Starting Price: Subscriptions from $55/month
- Free Shipping: Yes (subscription only)
- Products per Delivery: Varies
Why You Should Try It
Tavour is an app-based service that connects you with hard-to-find craft beers, either via à la carte purchases or through its subscription option.
Pros
- Access to rare beers
- Subscription includes free shipping
- Convenient, app-based service
Cons
- More expensive than brick-and-mortar shops
- No free shipping on à la carte purchases
Who hasn't felt completely overwhelmed when faced with the incredible range of bright and colorful labels in the craft beer aisle? With new microbreweries bubbling up all the time, the sheer diversity of available beer options is beyond intimidating. Fortunately, hopheads can now turn to Tavour, an app-based service that allows you to browse through brews from the comfort of home and curates recommendations based on your preferences. Users add their beers to a "crate," which is then shipped once a month for a flat rate of $14.99, regardless of quantity.
You can also sign up for Tavour's subscription service, which sends you a fixed number of beers at regular intervals. Choose from five different styles: Hoppy and Juicy, Dark and Intense, Sour and Funky, Light and Crisp, or Cider. Then, select the size of your delivery (either six or 12 bottles), and the frequency at which you'd like to receive shipments (either monthly, bi-monthly, or every three months). To top it off, all subscription options include free shipping.
Pricing and Plans
- $14.99 flat-rate shipping for à la carte "crates"
- 6-bottle subscription: from $55 to $69, depending on frequency
- 12-bottle subscription: from $90 to $123, depending on frequency
Best for Wine: Winc
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $29.99/month
- Free Shipping: With orders of 4+ bottles
- Products per Delivery: Varies
Why You Should Try It
A simple and easy-to-use wine subscription service, Winc offers bespoke wines with engaging labels that can't be found elsewhere.
Pros
- Exclusive access to wine portfolio
- Affordable, with fast shipping
- Customized to user's tastes
Cons
- No free shipping on small orders
- Not much info on grapes' origins
- No telephone customer service
For wine lovers who want to expand their palates without leaving home, Winc earns our honors for its straightforwardness and ease of use. The concept is simple: When signing up for Winc, you're presented with a short "palate profile" test that gives the service a sense of your taste preferences. From there, Winc selects wines that it thinks you'll enjoy, and ships three bottles monthly for a cost of $39.99 per month (plus $9 shipping). If you add another bottle to the order, bringing the total to $52, shipping is waived.
First-time users are in luck—they'll get an introductory price of $29.99 for their first delivery, which includes four bottles and free shipping. It's a great way to get introduced to Winc's unique portfolio of wines, which includes not only familiar grape varieties but also intriguing international offerings like Zwigelt, Vermentino, and Touriga Nacional. The flashy, playful labels add another fun element to this simple, user-friendly service.
Pricing and Plans
- 3 bottles for $39.99 per month, plus $9 shipping
- 4 bottles for $52 per month, with free shipping
Best for Champagne: Fatcork
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $264/quarter
- Free Shipping: No
- Products per Delivery: 4, 6, or 12
Why You Should Try It
Fatcork connects its users with hard-to-find grower Champagnes via festive quarterly shipments.
Pros
- Access to rare, grower-produced Champagnes
- Curated selection
- Responsive customer service
Cons
- Expensive, compared to other services
- No monthly shipping option
- No free shipping
If you're a Champagne fan, you've probably heard of R.M. (Récoltant-Manipulant) or "grower" Champagne. This term refers to Champagne that has been produced by the same person or family who farmed the grapes. The large Champagne houses create blended wines by sourcing grapes from a wide diversity of growers throughout the region. Seeking out a grower Champagne represents a terrific opportunity to taste bubbly with a true "sense of place." Unfortunately, the world of grower Champagnes can be a bit intimidating, as there are hundreds of labels and little easily-accessible information on many of them. That's where Fatcork comes in.
Working directly with small producers based in Champagne, France, the Seattle-based Fatcork ships out curated deliveries of unique grower Champagnes on a quarterly basis. Users can provide information on their Champagne preferences and choose from either four-bottle, six-bottle, or 12-bottle shipments. First-time users will receive a Fatcork bottle stopper and a guide to enjoying Champagne with their initial shipment. Additionally, there are special member benefits for subscribers in the 12-bottle tier. Ditch the supermarket bottles for good, and discover the varied and unique world of grower Champagne with Fatcork.
Pricing and Plans
- 4-bottle subscription: $264/quarter, plus shipping
- 6-bottle subscription: $396/quarter, plus shipping
- 12-bottle subscription: $749/quarter, plus shipping
Best for Sake: Tippsy Sake
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $99/quarter
- Free Shipping: Yes
- Products per Delivery: 6
Why You Should Try It
Sake is a complex realm, but Tippsy Sake demystifies the ancient category with quarterly shipments of sample bottles paired with educational materials.
Pros
- Curated bottles of sake from multiple categories
- Paired educational materials
- Free shipping
Cons
- Delivery only offered once a quarter
- Limited to only sake
Sake is a fermented rice alcohol that's quickly gaining interest among consumers in the U.S., especially with the expanding popularity of sushi. That said, sake is a versatile tipple that pairs well with multiple cuisines—and also stands up mightily on its own. So, how is a beginner sake drinker supposed to make sense of all the various styles, origins, and flavor profiles? Enter Tippsy Sake.
Offering a curated foray into the complex world of the signature Japanese libation, Tippsy's Sake Club is a quarterly subscription that's designed to make you feel like a sake expert (or "Nihonshu no senmonka") in no time. In its quarterly shipments, Tippsy includes six different 10-oz. bottles, representing the three main sake categories (junmai, ginjo and daiginjo), as well as the popular cloudy sake known as nigori. The first box comes with an easy-to-read beginner's guide to sake, and each shipment includes tasting notes and access to virtual tasting videos.
Pricing and Plans
- $99/quarter (paid every 3 months)
- $96/quarter (paid every 6 months)
- $93/quarter (paid every 12 months)
Best for Liquor: Mash&Grape
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $44/month
- Free Shipping: No
- Products per Delivery: 1
Why You Should Try It
Mash&Grape is a simple, one-bottle-a-month delivery service that draws upon a deep and highly curated selection of interesting spirits.
Pros
- Straightforward and uncomplicated service
- Highly curated selections
- Unique and hard-to-find spirits
Cons
- Does not ship to all states
- No discount for pre-ordering multiple shipments
Whether you're a diehard fan of a particular spirits category, or you're a total beginner who doesn't know what kind of liquor goes in a gin-and-tonic, Mash&Grape has a club option for you. Drawing upon a deep and varied selection of spirits in six different categories, Mash&Grape offers a subscription service that delivers a full 750 ml bottle of rare and unique whiskey, bourbon, Scotch, gin, rum, or tequila every month.
Maybe you're seeking to expand your cocktail game, or perhaps you're looking to methodically construct a home bar that'll be the envy of the neighborhood. Whatever the case, there's no wrong reason to stock up on Mash&Grape's rare and expertly-curated spirits. Users can choose from three-, six-, or 12-month liquor subscription options, which can be canceled or paused at any time. Best of all, Mash&Grape offers a gift subscription option, so the only thing "hard" about your next gifting decision will be the liquor itself.
Pricing and Plans
- Gin Club: $44/month
- Tequila and Rum Clubs: $54/month
- Whiskey and Bourbon Clubs: $69/month
- Scotch Club: $79/month
Best for Apéritifs: Haus
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $35/month
- Free Shipping: Yes
- Products per Delivery: 1, 2, or 6
Why You Should Try It
The low-ABV craze is in full swing, threatening to make hangovers a thing of the past. To that end, Haus offers California-made apéritifs that will leave you feeling as fresh and lively as the locally-sourced botanicals from which they're crafted.
Pros
- Exclusive low-ABV apéritifs
- Affordable pricing
- Free shipping
Cons
- Does not ship to all states
- Only offers its own apéritifs
If you've traveled in France or Italy, you're likely familiar with the concept of "apéritifs." These low-ABV tipples are served before dinner to whet the appetite and open up the palate. While they never quite caught on in the U.S., the recent trend of low-ABV drinks has created a new awareness of the complex flavor profiles that apéritifs offer. With that in mind, enter Haus: a purveyor of bespoke apéritifs from California, which are exclusively available through its website and membership club.
Haus is as fresh and on-trend as the lovely botanical-driven beverages it offers. Its website and social media platforms are replete with images of hip-looking youngsters reveling in mid-century-inspired settings. Haus' straightforward subscription follows the traditional wine club model, offering monthly shipments of either one, two, or six bottles at a fixed price. Users can either receive the same flavor of apéritif they've previously enjoyed, or they can swap out the selection for a new flavor with every monthly shipment.
Pricing and Plans
- 1 bottle: $35/month
- 2 bottles: $63/month
- 6 bottles: $168/month
Best for Cocktails: American Cocktail Club
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $43.99/month
- Free Shipping: Yes
- Products per Delivery: 4
Why You Should Try It
Why should every cocktail be complex? The American Cocktail Club delivers all the tools necessary to make four servings of a featured monthly cocktail that follows a classic and straightforward template.
Pros
- No bartending experience required
- Free shipping
- User-friendly
Cons
- Cocktails do not vary from basic format
- No perishable items included
There's nothing quite as entrancing as going out to a top-notch cocktail bar and watching a talented mixologist whip up some boozy magic out of esoteric spirits and tinctures. But when you're making drinks at home, the last thing you want is to juggle a dozen ingredients for a single beverage.
The American Cocktail Club comes to the rescue with a user-friendly solution, offering shipments of all the ingredients to make four servings of a featured cocktail on a monthly basis. The cocktails adhere to the same straightforward template: spirit plus juice plus carbonated mixer. This recipe forms the basis of refreshing classics like the Tom Collins, the Paloma, and the Moscow Mule.
Subscribers to the "Everything Box" program will receive monthly shipments containing four mini bottles of the base spirit, a 4-oz. bottle of a special juice blend, a carbonated mixer, a recipe card, and one bonus item (like a garnish, bar tool, or additional mixer). Those who already have a stash of spirits at home may prefer to select the "Everything But The Booze Box," which omits the alcohol and lowers the subscription cost.
Pricing and Plans
- $59.99 for month-to-month
- $173.97 for 3-month prepay ($57.99/month)
- $335.94 for 6-month prepay ($55.99/month)
- $637.88 for 12-month prepay ($53.99/month)
Best for Gifting: Minibar
Key Specs
- Starting Price: Varies
- Free Shipping: No
- Products per Delivery: Varies
Why You Should Try It
With a vast selection of quality alcohol products in metropolitan markets, MiniBar is a top choice for quick delivery of bottled cheer.
Pros
- Wide selection of various categories of alcohol
- Direct access to local businesses
- Many high-end items
Cons
- Only available in certain markets
- Selection is limited to items in stock at local retail stores
- No recurring delivery
Minibar Delivery is another app-based service that connects local retailers with users in their area. Currently available in several dozen metropolitan markets, Minibar functions similarly to Drizly. But many users report that the selection of high-end items (e.g. bottles in the $40-and-up range) tends to be stronger on Minibar. Customer service is also rated highly, and the app delivers high functionality and ease-of-use.
Accordingly, Minibar is our go-to choice for sending that classy boozy gift when the occasion demands it—although we wish the service was available in more markets. (But, like those tertiary notes on a fine Burgundy, we have confidence that this development will happen in time.)
Pricing and Plans
- Cost of items, plus $5 delivery fee
Final Verdict
There's an alcohol delivery service for every need, from building a world-class wine collection to sourcing a bottle to pair with tonight's dinner. But, while the subscription services earn high marks for delivering expertise and knowledge with their boozy shipments, it's hard to top the sheer convenience of Drizly. This service allows you to have the libation you need within an hour or less, earning our loftiest accolades in the ever-expanding alcohol delivery category.
Compare the Best Alcohol Delivery Services
|
Company
|
Starting Price
|
Free Shipping?
|
Products Per Delivery
|
Delivery Area
|
Alcohol Types
|
Drizly
|
Varies
|
No
|
Varies
|
31 states
|
Beer, wine, liquor
|
Tavour
|
$55/month
|
Yes, with subscription
|
Varies
|
47 states
|
Beer
|
Winc
|
$29.95/month
|
Yes, with orders of 4+ bottles
|
Varies
|
31 states
|
Wine
|
Fatcork
|
$264/quarter
|
No
|
4, 6, or 12
|
Not disclosed
|
Champagne
|
Tippsy Sake
|
$99/3 months
|
Yes
|
6
|
43 states
|
Sake
|
Mash&Grape
|
$44/month
|
No
|
1
|
39 states
|
Liquor
|
Haus
|
$40/month
|
Yes
|
1, 2, or 6
|
36 states
|
Apéritifs
|
American Cocktail Club
|
$27.99/month
|
Yes
|
4
|
46 states
|
Spirits
|
Minibar
|
Varies
|
No
|
Varies
|
23 states
|
Beer, wine, liquor, mixers
Frequently Asked Questions
How Do Alcohol Delivery Services Work?
At their core, all alcohol delivery services assume the noble task of bringing delicious libations right to your doorstep. But the methods vary depending on the company. Some utilize a subscription model, while others are à la carte; some offer delivery at regular intervals, while others deliver within an hour or less.
How Much Do Alcohol Delivery Services Cost?
Some alcohol delivery services charge a flat fee for recurring delivery, while others base their pricing on the item itself, along with any associated shipping or delivery charges. Pricing models for services offering premium items (e.g. Fatcork, with its grower Champagnes) are naturally going to be higher than those that deal in small-format beers or entry-level wines.
What's the Best Alcohol Delivery App?
While not every service has an app, a number of them do—including Drizly, Tavour, Winc, and Minibar. Determining which app is best for you depends on what you'll be using it for, whether that's instant delivery, managing a subscription, or something else. Based on convenience and selection, Drizly earns our top marks for alcohol delivery apps.
What Are the Perks of Using an Alcohol Delivery Service?
Alcohol delivery services offer a wide variety of perks, from introducing users to a particular category of libation, to speedily providing that crucial bottle at the party. Most importantly, all of them dependably offer the all-too-welcome benefit of convenience.
Methodology
We compiled this list of the best alcohol delivery services utilizing a range of different evaluation criteria, including price, quality, selection, ease of use, cancellation policies, company ethics, consumer feedback, and more. We analyzed alcohol delivery services that cater to one-time users, as well as those that appeal to die-hard fans of a particular type of libation.