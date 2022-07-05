Best Alcohol Delivery Services of 2022

Best Overall: Drizly

Key Specs

Starting Price: Varies

Varies Free Shipping: No

No Products per Delivery: Varies

Why You Should Try It

A mainstay of the lockdown days, Drizly is the full-spectrum service that connects you directly with local wine shops and liquor stores in your area.

Pros

Wide selection of beverages from numerous retailers

Opportunity to support local businesses

Delivery within an hour

Cons

Selection is limited to items in stock at local stores

No customer service available by phone

No recurring delivery

There's no shortage of alcohol delivery services that specialize in wine, spirits, cocktails—but Drizly is the go-to service that specializes in everything. The company works directly with local retailers in over 100 markets to facilitate on-demand alcohol delivery. Drizly charges a flat $5 delivery fee, plus a $1.99 service fee, to shuttle that crucial bottle of booze straight to your doorstep in under an hour. Unbeknownst to some users, Drizly also offers other services, such as scheduled delivery, ground shipping, and in-state shipping where available.

What Drizly doesn't offer, however, is an alcohol subscription program of regularly-scheduled shipments for a particular category of booze. Instead, Drizly emphasizes the speed of its deliveries, as well as its unique ability to connect its customers with retailers in their immediate areas. For its reliably quick delivery, utilization of local businesses, and wide-ranging diversity of products, Drizly wins our top award.

Pricing and Plans