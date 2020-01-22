33 breakout Sundance movies through the years
Shining at Sundance
No longer a sleepy little film fest on the cold slopes of Park City, the Sundance Film Festival’s influence on cinema cannot be overstated, with breakout hits such as Reservoir Dogs, Clerks, Napoleon Dynamite, Super Size Me, and Get Out launching the careers of dozens of directors, writers, and actors. From the viral success of The Blair Witch Project to Oscar gold for Manchester by the Sea, these are 33 of the biggest breakout films from Sundance.
Stranger Than Paradise (1985)
Writer-director Jim Jarmusch is the Edmund Hillary of modern independent filmmaking: He ventured into terra incognita and made this archly comic tale of disaffected road-tripping hipsters for pennies (and it shows), and it became an art-house sensation back when foreign films owned that turf. The ultralow production values inspired other filmmakers like Robert Rodriguez and Kevin Smith to shoot first, worry about money later. — Christine Spines
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
Writer-director Steven Soderbergh's debut feature exploring the intersection of emotional and sexual ennui laid the foundation for the hegemony of the two empires that would dominate indieland: Sundance and Miramax. Made for $1.2 million, it was the first Sundance movie picked up by Miramax to become the kind of crossover hit that would ultimately inspire the launch of indie divisions at all the major studios. — Christine Spines
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
High school dropout Quentin Tarantino put himself through a self-styled film school while working as a clerk in a video store, where he devoured everything from Hong Kong cinema to Godard. He then quit his job, wrote Reservoir Dogs, and became the patron saint of indie film: His offhanded, pop-culture-peppered dialogue and supercool soundtracks spawned imitators from Rob Weiss' Amongst Friends to Guy Ritchie's Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and beyond. — Christine Spines
El Mariachi (1993)
Writer-director Robert Rodriguez martyred himself to raise part of his $7,000 budget by subjecting himself to experimental drug testing for $100 a day. A virtual one-man band, Rodriguez performed almost every job on the movie except stunts and acting, and slapped a twisted noir sensibility onto a simple action premise. His poor man's approach to a rich man's game yielded creative flourishes — quick cuts to avoid his actors' flubbed lines — and studios woke up to the huge crossover potential of the new indies like The Usual Suspects. — Christine Spines
Clerks (1994)
Kevin Smith, inspired by Stranger Than Paradise, turned his camera on his own nothing-much-happens life, shooting at night on a budget of $28,000 in the same convenience store he worked in by day. Clerks reflected the stifled suburban lives of a generation spoon-fed on pop culture and stalled out in go-nowhere McJobs. In other words, Smith tapped into a lucrative base of indie film's most passionate ticket buyers: guys just like himself. — Christine Spines
Spanking the Monkey (1994)
Writer-director David O. Russell used a $40,000 NEA grant to help make a comedy about incest, a topic so flammable even Harvey Weinstein was scared away when he saw it at Sundance. (Ultimately, Fine Line released it to rhapsodic reviews.) Surprisingly, Monkey did business, proving that even the most provocative material could find an audience. We have Russell to thank for movies like Welcome to the Dollhouse, In the Company of Men, and The Squid and the Whale. — Christine Spines
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Filmmakers Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sanchez tried to convince Sundance crowds that their $35,000 spookfest was culled from real footage. Artisan plunked down what seemed like an astronomical $1 million for what looked like a glorified home movie. But thanks to trailblazing Internet marketing shenanigans, Blair Witch obliterated indie-film box office records while provoking the ire and envy of Miramax. — Christine Spines
Memento (2001)
Inspired by his brother's yet-to-be-published short story about an amnesiac avenging his wife's death that plays out from end to beginning, Christopher Nolan had no trouble scaring up the $4.5 million budget from then-fledgling Newmarket Films (though later, Newmarket was forced to release the film itself when every major distributor passed, presumably due to the film's structural gymnastics). Memento's $26 million box office haul put Nolan on Hollywood's short list of arty indie directors capable of serving up original genre pictures to mainstream audiences. Think Paul Greengrass (Bloody Sunday to The Bourne Supremacy) and Bryan Singer (The Usual Suspects to X-Men). — Christine Spines
Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
Written by married Mormons Jared and Jerusha Hess, this hilariously warped tale of arrested development and geek love had Hollywood scratching its head when Fox Searchlight plunked down $3 million amid the Sundance hysteria. Dynamite's explosive box office and obsessive cult following on DVD proved that mixed reviews aren't the poison pill they once were for indies. — Christine Spines
Super Size Me (2004)
Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock's intrepid human-lab-rat experiment — he ate exclusively at McDonald's for a month — tapped a rich vein in the zeitgeist as the obesity epidemic became national news. Samuel Goldwyn Films and Roadside Attractions forked over about half a million dollars for distribution rights after bigger studios shied away, fearful of McDonald's retribution. Two months after Super Size Me screened at Sundance, McDonald's announced the end of supersizing. The film's long, profitable run at the box office ($12 million) helped establish docs as hot properties for dealmakers who had largely ignored them. The very next year, Warner Independent Pictures took a risk on the French-language nature documentary that became March of the Penguins. — Christine Spines
Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
Sundance audiences have never been stingy with their standing ovations. But Little Miss Sunshine unleashed a charm offensive so powerful, Park City cheered like Red Sox fans out of sheer gratitude for a movie that mined the dysfunctional family-road trip hybrid for all its gut-busting potential without losing its emotional core. Snatched up by distributor Fox Searchlight for $10.5 mil — the highest sum ever paid for a movie at Sundance — Sunshine plucked its cast of characters from the pantheon of indie archetypes (precocious kid, acid-tongued gay uncle, surly teenager, feisty grandpa) and became a hit family comedy for the art-house crowd. The best part: While we're bound to see more edgy domestic comedies, we're still spared the cheesy sequels — think: Little Miss Partly Cloudy — that go along with equivalent studio successes. — Christine Spines
Precious (2009)
Sundance might be famed for overnight sensations, but Precious — or Push: Based on the novel by Sapphire, as it was known when it first screened at the 2009 festival — was unlike anything the festival had ever experienced. Directed by Lee Daniels and starring a complete unknown, a stand-up comedian, and a pop diva, Precious's dark tale of a pregnant, illiterate inner-city teen wowed everyone — including Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey, who came aboard as producers after Lionsgate outmaneuvered the Weinstein Company to buy the film for $5 million. A year later, the film took home two Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Mo'Nique. — Jeff Labrecque
Blue Valentine (2010)
After the indie movement seemed to have stalled, Derek Cianfrance brought this portrait of a decaying marriage to the festival featuring indie darlings Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams. Blue Valentine was so honest, so emotionally raw, so ''indie,'' that even its fans had to question whether it had any chance in the modern marketplace. The Weinstein Company picked it up at the end of the festival, shepherded it through its NC-17 battles with the MPAA, and landed Williams an Oscar nomination. — Jeff Labrecque
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
The 2012 Grand Jury Prize winner was made with a shoestring budget and a flood of passion from its novice director. EW said of Beasts, ''The wonder is, the whole movie resists categorization. A feat of homemade, collaborative filmmaking, it was directed by the (29-year-old) Wesleyan-educated first-timer Benh Zeitlin from a script he co-wrote with Lucy Alibar based on her own play.... The movie is small, local, and idiosyncratic.'' Though the Bathtub-set indie got into some hot water with the unions for its casting policies, and its enigmatic concept seemed like box office poison, Beasts did steady business throughout the latter half of 2012. The film ultimately scored four Oscar nods — including a historic one for 9-year-old Quvenzhané Wallis, who was just 6 during filming. It seems summer moviegoers found a new kind of superhero in Beasts' heroine Hushpuppy. — Lanford Beard
Before Midnight (2013)
It was only natural the third installment in Richard Linklater's Before saga debuted in Park City — the first, Before Sunrise, made its world premiere at Sundance in 1995. The reception was worthy of the homecoming, EW's Chris Nashawaty, naming Midnight his No. 1 Movie of 2013, called it ''a miracle...the rare romance that feels like real life — heady, heartbreaking, and ultimately hopeful.'' The Independent Spirit Award nominated Linklater and stars Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke for their screenplay, and Delpy also garnered Golden Globes and Spirits nods for her performance. — Lanford Beard
Fruitvale Station (2013)
This biographical drama from Ryan Coogler wowed Sundance audiences when it debuted under the title Fruitvale. Starring Michael B. Jordan, Coogler's directorial debut was based on the events leading to the death of Oscar Grant, a young man who was killed in 2009 by BART police officer Johannes Mehserle at the Fruitvale train station in Oakland. It won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at Sundance and went on to land on many "Best Of" lists (including EW's!). — Sydney Bucksbaum
Blackfish (2013)
Blackfish is a gripping documentary about the devastating consequences of keeping orcas in captivity — especially as performing attractions at theme parks like SeaWorld. Though the Academy snubbed the film, it was as popular with audiences as it was with critics; Blackfish was the third-highest-grossing documentary of 2013 that didn’t star One Direction or Justin Bieber. Huge numbers of people — 21 million in total, over multiple airings — have also watched Blackfish on CNN. — Hillary Busis
Whiplash (2014)
The explosive, electric, and dark Whiplash from writer-director Damien Chazelle first debuted at Sundance before winning big at the Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Supporting Actor for J.K. Simmons, who stars as the brutal and abusive mentor for young drum prodigy Andrew (Miles Teller). — Sydney Bucksbaum
Dear White People (2014)
Written and directed by Justin Simien, Dear White People first burst onto the scene at Sundance with its searing, raw, and unflinching exploration of racial tension at a fictional Ivy League college. It starred Tessa Thompson, Tyler James Williams, Teyonah Parris, Brandon P. Bell, Kyle Gallner, Brittany Curran, Marque Richardson, and Dennis Haysbert and quickly wowed audiences and critics alike. It ended up grossing $347,959 in its first weekend in only 11 theaters before earning $4,404,154 in a limited theatrical run, cementing its status as the 3rd highest-grossing film to come out of Sundance that year. It then went on to spawn a highly-successful Netflix series from the same creator with the same title, further expanding on the story and characters. — Sydney Bucksbaum
Boyhood (2014)
This coming-of-age drama from Richard Linklater was an impressive feat from a production standpoint: it was filmed every year from 2001-2013 as its star Ellar Coltrane grew up onscreen. It earned critical acclaim and went on to win many awards including Best Drama at the Golden Globes. — Sydney Bucksbaum
Dope (2015)
Dope was critically loved at Sundance and earned just about $18 million during its theatrical run, but its biggest accomplishment is how it launched the career of Shameik Moore. It was a star-making role, as he played the young Malcolm in the coming-of-age film. Moore would go on to voice Miles Morales in the award-winning animated film Into the Spider-Verse. — Sydney Bucksbaum
Manchester by the Sea (2016)
Written and directed by Kenneth Lonergan and starring Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams, this drama stunned audiences and critics at Sundance with its emotional story about grief. It eventually grossed $79 million after only having a $9 million budget. Affleck went on to win Best Actor at the Oscars and the Golden Globes, and the film won Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars. — Sydney Bucksbaum
Get Out (2017)
Jordan Peele's directorial debut sparked a new conversation about race and satire through a horror lens. Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener, and Lakeith Stanfield, it earned $255 million on a $4.5 million budget, making it the 10th most profitable movie of the year. Landing on many best of lists as one of the top movies of the year, it also won Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars along with being nominated for four awards including Best Picture. — Sydney Bucksbaum
Call Me By Your Name (2017)
Luca Guadagnino's coming-of-age LGBTQ love story starring Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer premiered at the 2017 festival and went on to be nominated for four Oscars and winning for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film was Chalamet's breakout role, and both Hammer and costar Michael Stuhlbarg also received critical acclaim for their work in the movie. A sequel is currently in development. — Sydney Bucksbaum
The Big Sick (2017)
This rom-com was loosely based on the real-life romance between writer and star Kumail Nanjiani and writer Emily V. Gordon. The film follows a new couple who are forced to deal with cultural differences after Emily (played by Zoe Kazan) becomes ill. The film went on to become the highest-grossing independent films of the year, earning $56 million with only a $5 million budget. It was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars. — Sydney Bucksbaum
Mudbound (2017)
Based on the novel of the same name and directed by Dee Rees, Netflix's push into the awards race paid off with Mudbound. Mary J. Blige and Jason Mitchell's performances received rave reviews. Blige was nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song at the Golden Globes and Oscars, plus the movie was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography at the Oscars (and Rachel Morrison made history as the first woman ever nominated for Best Cinematography). Blige was also the first person to be nominated for both an acting and song award in the same year. — Sydney Bucksbaum
Wind River (2017)
This Western murder mystery starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner debuted at Sundance to positive reviews before going on to earn $45 million with only an $11 million budget, making it a clear box office success. — Sydney Bucksbaum
Icarus (2017)
The documentary from Bryan Fogel about doping in cycling exposed a major international scandal. And after Sundance, it went on to win the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. — Sydney Bucksbaum
Hereditary (2018)
This supernatural horror film was Ari Aster's feature directorial debut, and after debuting at Sundance it went on to earn more than $79 million on only a $10 million budget, making it A24's highest-grossing film ever. It is also widely regarded as one of the scariest movies of the year. — Sydney Bucksbaum
Sorry to Bother You (2018)
This dark comedy was the directorial debut of Boots Riley and starred Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson about a young black telemarketer who starts talking with a white accent to succeed at his job. It went on to earn $17.5 million on a $3 million budget, which was a moderate success. But the film's legacy is in the critical response and awards success, winning at the Independent Spirit Awards, the Directors Guild of America Awards, the Gotham Awards, and the National Board of Review. — Sydney Bucksbaum
RBG (2018)
This documentary followed the impressive life and career of the second female Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a true icon. Grossing over $14 million, it enjoyed great critical and awards success. It earned the title of Best Documentary Feature by the National Board of Review, and was nominated at the Oscars for Best Documentary Feature and Best Original Song. — Sydney Bucksbaum
The Farewell (2019)
This dramedy from Lulu Wang is based on her real life experiences and follows a Chinese family who learns their grandmother has only a short while left to live but decide not to tell her. Starring Awkwafina, who went on to win Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, the film was also nominated for Best Foreign Language film. But despite its critical success, it was unfortunately shut out of the Oscars. — Sydney Bucksbaum
Leaving Neverland (2019)
This devastating documentary tells the story of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, two men who allege they were sexually abused as children by Michael Jackson. It was later broadcast on HBO in two parts and went on to win the Emmy for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special, but it also reignited the controversy and backlash surrounding Jackson's legacy and music. — Sydney Bucksbaum