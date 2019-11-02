All the stars at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2019

SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2019
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss is one of many stars who headed to Georgia for the 22nd annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival, which honors both professional and student filmmakers. See who else was on hand to take part in the special panels and other events taking place in the Hostess City of the South.
Breakout Award winners Mena Massoud, Camila Morrone, Beanie Feldstein, and Jharrel Jerome
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde
Paras Griffin/WireImage
Camila Morrone (Mickey and the Bear) and Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
City on a Hill star Aldis Hodge
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss and a Handmaid's Tale fan
Paras Griffin/WireImage
Alan Cumming
Paras Griffin/WireImage
American Woman star Sienna Miller
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) and Mena Massoud (Aladdin)
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The Man in the High Castle stars Jason O'Mara, Frances Turner, and Brennan Brown
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Mena Massoud
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Camila Morrone
Paras Griffin/WireImage
Sienna Miller and Aldis Hodge
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Alan Cumming
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
