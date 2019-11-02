All the stars at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2019

By EW Staff
November 01, 2019 at 09:40 PM EDT

SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2019

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss is one of many stars who headed to Georgia for the 22nd annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival, which honors both professional and student filmmakers. See who else was on hand to take part in the special panels and other events taking place in the Hostess City of the South.

Breakout Award winners Mena Massoud, Camila Morrone, Beanie Feldstein, and Jharrel Jerome

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

Paras Griffin/WireImage
Camila Morrone (Mickey and the Bear) and Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
City on a Hill star Aldis Hodge

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss and a Handmaid's Tale fan

Paras Griffin/WireImage
Alan Cumming

Paras Griffin/WireImage
American Woman star Sienna Miller 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) and Mena Massoud (Aladdin)

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The Man in the High Castle stars Jason O'Mara, Frances Turner, and Brennan Brown 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Mena Massoud 

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Camila Morrone

Paras Griffin/WireImage
Sienna Miller and Aldis Hodge

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Alan Cumming

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
