Some of Hollywood’s brightest stars and most exciting filmmakers are sharing their latest work at AFI Fest in Los Angeles this week, such as Felicity Jones (pictured), who portrays future Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the biographical drama On the Basis of Sex. In the gallery ahead, see more exclusive photos from the EW and Audi Portrait Studio for AFI Fest.
Emily Shur for EW
Sam Waterston
Waterston plays Erwin Griswold in On the Basis of Sex.
Emily Shur for EW
Mahershala Ali
Ali stars as pianist Don Shirley in Green Book, which chronicles a fraught tour in the Deep South with his driver, a New York bouncer named Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen).
Emily Shur for EW
Mimi Leder
Leder is the director of On the Basis of Sex.
Emily Shur for EW
Armie Hammer
Hammer plays Martin D. Ginsburg in On the Basis of Sex.
Emily Shur for EW
Viggo Mortensen
Mortensen stars opposite Mahershala Ali in Green Book.
Emily Shur for EW
