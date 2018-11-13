See the stars of AFI Fest in EW's portrait studio

EW Staff
November 12, 2018 at 07:08 PM EST
<p>Some of Hollywood&#8217;s brightest stars and most exciting filmmakers are sharing their latest work at <a href="https://ew.com/tag/afi-fest/">AFI Fest in Los Angeles</a> this week, such as Felicity Jones (pictured), who portrays future Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the biographical drama <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/11/09/on-the-basis-of-sex-ruth-bader-ginsburg/"><em>On the Basis of Sex</em></a>. In the gallery ahead, see more exclusive photos from the&nbsp;EW and Audi Portrait Studio for AFI Fest.</p>
Lights, camera, action

Some of Hollywood’s brightest stars and most exciting filmmakers are sharing their latest work at AFI Fest in Los Angeles this week, such as Felicity Jones (pictured), who portrays future Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the biographical drama On the Basis of Sex. In the gallery ahead, see more exclusive photos from the EW and Audi Portrait Studio for AFI Fest.

Emily Shur for EW
<p>Waterston plays Erwin Griswold in <em>On the Basis of Sex</em>.</p>
Sam Waterston

Waterston plays Erwin Griswold in On the Basis of Sex.

Emily Shur for EW
<p>Ali stars as pianist Don Shirley in <em>Green Book</em>, which&nbsp;<a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/08/14/green-book-trailer-mahershala-ali-viggo-mortensen/">chronicles a fraught tour</a> in the Deep South with his driver, a New York bouncer named Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen).</p>
Mahershala Ali

Ali stars as pianist Don Shirley in Green Book, which chronicles a fraught tour in the Deep South with his driver, a New York bouncer named Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen).

Emily Shur for EW
<p>Leder is the director of <em>On the Basis of Sex</em>.</p>
Mimi Leder

Leder is the director of On the Basis of Sex.

Emily Shur for EW
<p>Hammer plays&nbsp;Martin D. Ginsburg in <em>On the Basis of Sex</em>.</p>
Armie Hammer

Hammer plays Martin D. Ginsburg in On the Basis of Sex.

Emily Shur for EW
<p>Mortensen stars opposite Mahershala Ali in <em>Green Book</em>.</p>
Viggo Mortensen

Mortensen stars opposite Mahershala Ali in Green Book.

Emily Shur for EW
