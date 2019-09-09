Christian Bale has some important Batman advice for Robert Pattinson

In Christian Bale’s newest movie Ford v Ferrari, the actor stars as ’60s race car driver Ken Miles. But in some ways, he’ll always be Batman. So when Bale sat down with Variety to discuss Ford v Ferrari alongside costar Matt Damon (who plays car designer Carroll Shelby) and director James Mangold at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend, the interviewer naturally asked if he had any advice for the newest Dark Knight, Robert Pattinson.

“Oh, same as for Ben [Affleck]: Be able to pee by yourself,” Bale said with a smile. “You don’t feel much like a superhero when you can’t take a piss by yourself.”

Christian Bale thinks Robert Pattinson is a "good choice" for #Batman. His advice? "Be able to pee by yourself" | #FORDvFERRARI – Variety Studio at #TIFF19 presented by @ATT pic.twitter.com/eiTlieVH5R — Variety (@Variety) September 8, 2019

He wasn’t lying about that. While promoting Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016, Affleck told Conan O’Brien that he had randomly run into Bale in a Halloween costume shop, and that Bale’s only advice had been “look mate, just make sure there’s a zipper in that suit.”

While talking to EW and PEOPLE about Ford v Ferrari at TIFF, Bale and Damon compared the film’s true-life story of building a new kind of race car to the experience of filmmaking itself.

“Shelby, remember, has achieved already the dream of winning Le Mans, is an incredible racer, and in that respect that Shelby is able to understand the bigger picture and multitask a hell of a lot better than Ken Miles,” Bale said. “I think Matt is equally able to multitask and see the big picture, and I think he’s gonna make a bloody good director one day.”

Watch those videos above.

