It seems Black Widow has a powerful superhero weakness…puppies.

While visiting the EW and PEOPLE video suite at the Toronto International Film Festival, Scarlett Johansson crashed Christian Bale and Matt Damon’s puppy photo shoot. Damon and Bale were on-hand to promote Ford v Ferrari, which is making its international debut at TIFF, when Johansson got in on their puppy cuddling session.

“I’m so happy!” Johansson proclaimed while snuggling with a particularly cute pooch.

Later, while Bale comfortably petted his furry friend, Damon and Johansson traded dogs, getting maximum puppy time with as many of the dogs as possible during an EW photoshoot in our special TIFF puppy zone. “This guy is super fluffy, are you ready?” teased Damon while handling off his puppy to Johansson.

The adorable pups are from Finding Them Homes-James Bay Pawsitive Rescue and are all looking for homes. Johansson, Damon, and Bale aren’t the only celebs to fall prey to the cuteness overload. Chris Evans had the most marvelous cuddle-fest with puppies in the EW photo booth on Saturday, and plenty of other actors visited the suite throughout the festival.

The Toronto International Film Festival runs through to Sept. 15.

