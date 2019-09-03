Beyond Fest lineup includes Jojo Rabbit, Color Out of Space, special Jennifer's Body screening

Beyond Fest proudly bills itself as “L.A.’s biggest genre film festival,” and it appears the event has no immediate plans to hand over that crown.

Among the many movies announced Tuesday as playing at this year’s festival are Bong Joon-ho’s Palme d’Or winner Parasite, Taika Waititi’s World War II satire Jojo Rabbit, the Eddie Murphy-starring Dolemite Is My Name, David Gregory’s true-crime documentary Blood & Flesh: The Reel Life and Ghastly Death of Al Adams, the sci-fi-fi drama The Vast of Night, festival circuit favorites Daniel Isn’t Real and Girl on the Third Floor, the Elijah Wood-starring Come to Daddy, and the H.P. Lovecraft adaptation Color Out of Space. The latter stars Nicolas Cage and is the first movie in 27 years from Hardware filmmaker Richard Stanley, who will attend the screening. In addition, the festival is showing two new films from The Mind’s Eye director Joe Begos: the vampire tale Bliss and the siege drama VFW.

Beyond Fest will also host special Q&A-accompanied screenings of Natural Born Killers, The Long Goodbye, The Exorcist, and Jennifer’s Body, the latter with director Karyn Kusama and star Megan Fox. Cult actor Tom Atkins will be celebrated with a triple bill of The Fog, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, and Night of the Creeps. Finally, the festival’s lineup boasts the world premieres of the Tim Heidecker-starring Mister America, the ’80s horror documentary In Search of Darkness, and the anthology movie Portals.

“As the world hurtles towards its impending demise, we’re happy to once again celebrate some of the most progressive and exceptional filmmaking out there,” Beyond Fest co-founder Christian Parkes said in a statement. “To share a Palme d’Or winner from a master director alongside something undiscovered and as exhilarating as The Vast of Night is everything that Beyond Fest believes in.”

Beyond Fest takes place at Sept. 25-Oct. 8 at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre. Full details about this Fest lineup can be found at the event’s website, and you can watch the announcement video above.

