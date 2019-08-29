Image zoom David Hindley/LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions; Netflix; A24

The first rumblings of Oscar buzz are rolling through the mountaintops of Telluride.

Crowded with potential Academy Award contenders, the 2019 Telluride Film Festival announced its annual lineup Thursday morning, including new works from Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Renee Zellweger, Matt Damon, and Adam Sandler.

Among major films hitting the festival include Netflix’s marital drama Marriage Story, which was directed by Noah Baumbach and stars Johansson and Driver as two halves of a disintegrating couple engaged in a bitter custody battle for their young son. Sandler’s Safdie brothers project Uncut Gems has also boarded Telluride, starring the comedy icon in a dramatic role as a jewelry salesman whose life dangerously unravels after he acquires a rare gem.

Renee Zellweger’s Judy — a biopic about the final years in the life of Hollywood legend Judy Garland — is set to premiere at Telluride as well, while Trey Edward Shults’ highly anticipated Waves, about the cracks that begin to ripple throughout a young athlete’s seemingly perfect life, is scheduled to premiere at the festival as well.

Also joining the lineup is Amazon’s Harper-directed hot air balloon drama The Aeronauts, which serves as The Theory of Everything costars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones’ first onscreen reunion since their Oscar-winning Stephen Hawking biopic hit theaters in 2014, and James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale as Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles, the real-life engineers who helped Ford Motor Company go head-to-head with Ferrari at the 1966 “24 Hours of Le Mans” endurance race.

Other notable titles screening at the festival include Cannes Palme d’Or winner Parasite from director Bong Joon-ho, Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Scott Z. Burns’ The Report (which debuted at Sundance to rave reviews for Annette Bening’s supporting performance as Dianne Feinstein), Pedro Almodóvar’s Antonio Banderas-starring Pain and Glory, Edward Norton’s latest directorial effort Motherless Brooklyn, the Netflix-bound religious drama The Two Popes (starring Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins as Pope Francis and Pope Benedict), and Varda by Agnès, the final film by the late, legendary French filmmaker Agnès Varda.

One of the most influential film festivals in the world, the Colorado-based event typically thrusts potential awards contenders into the race at large. It is often the first stop on the fall festival trail — which also includes major publicity-making festivals in Toronto, Venice, and New York — for major players, with eventual Best Picture winners and nominees like Slumdog Millionaire, The King’s Speech, Argo, Gravity, 12 Years a Slave, Moonlight, The Shape of Water, and Roma having premiered (or simply screened) at the event over the last decade.

The 2019 Telluride Film Festival runs Aug. 30-Sept. 2. Check out the full lineup below.

THE AERONAUTS (d. Tom Harper, U.S. – U.K., 2019)

(d. Tom Harper, U.S. – U.K., 2019) THE ASSISTANT (d. Kitty Green, U.S., 2019)

(d. Kitty Green, U.S., 2019) THE AUSTRALIAN DREAM (d. Daniel Gordon, Australia, 2019)

(d. Daniel Gordon, Australia, 2019) BEANPOLE (Kantemir Balagov, Russia, 2019)

(Kantemir Balagov, Russia, 2019) THE CLIMB (d. Michael Angelo Covino, U.S., 2019)

(d. Michael Angelo Covino, U.S., 2019) COUP 53 (d. Taghi Amirani, U.K., 2019)

(d. Taghi Amirani, U.K., 2019) DIEGO MARADONA (d. Asif Kapadia, U.K., 2019)

(d. Asif Kapadia, U.K., 2019) FAMILY ROMANCE, LLC (d. Werner Herzog, U.S. – Japan, 2019)

(d. Werner Herzog, U.S. – Japan, 2019) FIRST COW (d. Kelly Reichardt, U.S., 2019)

(d. Kelly Reichardt, U.S., 2019) FORD v FERRARI (d. James Mangold, U.S., 2019)

(d. James Mangold, U.S., 2019) JUDY (d. Rupert Goold, U.K.-U.S., 2019)

(d. Rupert Goold, U.K.-U.S., 2019) A HIDDEN LIFE (d. Terrence Malick, U.S. – Germany, 2019)

(d. Terrence Malick, U.S. – Germany, 2019) THE HUMAN FACTOR (d. Dror Moreh, U.K., 2019)

(d. Dror Moreh, U.K., 2019) INSIDE BILL’S BRAIN (d. Davis Guggenheim, U.S., 2019)

(d. Davis Guggenheim, U.S., 2019) THE KINGMAKER (Lauren Greenfield, U.S., 2019)

(Lauren Greenfield, U.S., 2019) LYREBIRD (d. Dan Friedkin, U.S., 2019)

(d. Dan Friedkin, U.S., 2019) MARRIAGE STORY (d. Noah Baumbach, U.S., 2019)

(d. Noah Baumbach, U.S., 2019) MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN (d. Edward Norton, U.S., 2019)

(d. Edward Norton, U.S., 2019) OLIVER SACKS: HIS OWN LIFE (d. Ric Burns, U.S., 2019)

(d. Ric Burns, U.S., 2019) PAIN AND GLORY (d. Pedro Almodóvar, Spain, 2019)

(d. Pedro Almodóvar, Spain, 2019) PARASITE (d. Bong Joon-ho, South Korea, 2019)

(d. Bong Joon-ho, South Korea, 2019) PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE (d. Céline Sciamma, France, 2019)

(d. Céline Sciamma, France, 2019) THE REPORT (d. Scott Z. Burns, U.S., 2019)

(d. Scott Z. Burns, U.S., 2019) TELL ME WHO I AM (d. Ed Perkins, U.K., 2019)

(d. Ed Perkins, U.K., 2019) THOSE WHO REMAINED (d. Barnabás Toth, Hungary, 2019)

(d. Barnabás Toth, Hungary, 2019) THE TWO POPES (d. Fernando Meirelles, U.K., 2019)

(d. Fernando Meirelles, U.K., 2019) UNCUT GEMS (d. Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, U.S., 2019)

(d. Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, U.S., 2019) VARDA BY AGNÈS (d. Agnès Varda, France, 2019)

(d. Agnès Varda, France, 2019) VERDICT (d. Raymond Ribay Gutierrez, Philippines, 2019)

(d. Raymond Ribay Gutierrez, Philippines, 2019) WAVES (d. Trey Edward Schultz, U.S., 2019)

