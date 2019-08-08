Bryce Dallas Howard's Dads documentary about father Ron Howard to premiere at TIFF

Image zoom Courtesy of TIFF

Bryce Dallas Howard will make this year’s Toronto International Film Festival a family affair.

The Jurassic World actress is set to unveil her feature directorial debut — a documentary about fatherhood called Dads — as part of the Canadian event’s nonfiction slate. The festival made the announcement Wednesday during the rollout out of its 2019 Documentary, Midnight Madness, Discovery, and programs. The film will reportedly chronicle paternal issues with input from leading comedians as well as her own father, two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard.

Other reality-based movies joining Dads are new works by Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney (Citizen K, which profiles the rebellious oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who railed against Vladimir Putin); Academy Award-winning director Feras Fayyad (The Cave, about an underground Syrian hospital run by a woman); Andrew Renzi, who worked with David Ayer and recording artists Drake and Future on Ready for War, which tells the story of deported immigrants who previously served in the U.S. military; and Lauren Greenfield, whose The Kingmaker centers on controversial Filipino First Lady Imelda Marcos.

Notable titles boarding TIFF’s 2019 Midnight Madness slate are new, thrilling genre movies from acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike (First Love), Rose Glass’s psychological suspense tale Saint Maud (starring Jennifer Ehle and Morfydd Clark), and Richard Stanley’s H.P. Lovecraft adaptation Color Out of Space, which stars Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, and Tommy Chong in the filmmaker’s first live-action feature since he was fired from the production of 1996’s Val Kilmer bomb The Island of Dr. Moreau.

Other titles previously announced to show at the Canadian festival include Jennifer Lopez’s Constance Wu-starring stripper dramedy Hustlers; Marielle Heller’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which stars Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers; the Judy Garland biopic featuring Renée Zellweger as the iconic actress; Todd Phillips’ Joker adaptation, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the DC Comics villain; and Riz Ahmed’s Sound of Metal, in which the Night Of actor plays a heavy-metal musician losing his hearing.

The 2019 Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 5-15, with ticketing information available here. See the full TIFF 2019 Docs, Midnight Madness, Discovery, and Cinematheque lineups below, and check out the rest of the lineup here.

Docs:

And We Go Green Fisher Stevens, Malcolm Venville | USA

World Premiere

The Australian Dream Daniel Gordon | Australia/United Kingdom

International Premiere

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator Eva Orner | USA

World Premiere

The Capote Tapes Ebs Burnough | United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Cave Feras Fayyad | Syria/Denmark/Germany/USA/Qatar

World Premiere

Citizen K Alex Gibney | USA/United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Collective (Colectiv) Alexander Nanau | Romania/Luxembourg

North American Premiere

Coppers Alan Zweig | Canada

World Premiere

The Cordillera of Dreams (La Cordillera de los Sueños) Patricio Guzmán | France/Chile

North American Premiere

Cunningham Alla Kovgan | Germany/France/USA

World Premiere

Dads Bryce Dallas Howard | USA

World Premiere

Desert One Barbara Kopple | USA

World Premiere

I Am Not Alone Garin Hovannisian | Armenia/USA

World Premiere

Ibrahim: A Fate to Define Lina Al-Abed | Lebanon/Palestine/Denmark/Qatar/Slovenia

North American Premiere

The Kingmaker Lauren Greenfield | USA

Canadian Premiere

Letter to the Editor Alan Berliner | USA

World Premiere

Love Child Eva Mulvad | Denmark

World Premiere

My English Cousin Karim Sayad | Switzerland/Qatar

World Premiere

Paris Stalingrad Hind Meddeb | France

International Premiere

Ready for War Andrew Renzi | USA

World Premiere

Red Penguins Gabe Polsky | USA/Russia

World Premiere

Sing Me A Song Thomas Balmès | France/Germany/Switzerland

World Premiere

There’s Something in the Water Ellen Page, Ian Daniel | Canada

World Premiere

This Is Not a Movie Yung Chang | Canada/Germany

World Premiere

Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema Mark Cousins | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Previously announced TIFF Docs films include Alan Zweig’s Coppers, Ellen Page and Ian Daniel’s There’s Something in the Water, and Yung Chang’s This Is Not a Movie.

Midnight Madness:

Blood Quantum Jeff Barnaby | Canada

World Premiere

Color Out of Space Richard Stanley | USA

World Premiere

Crazy World Isaac Nabwana | Uganda

World Premiere

First Love (Hatsukoi) Takashi Miike | Japan/United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Gundala Joko Anwar | Indonesia

International Premiere

The Platform (El Hoyo) Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia | Spain

World Premiere

Saint Maud Rose Glass | United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Twentieth Century Matthew Rankin | Canada

World Premiere

The Vast of Night Andrew Patterson | USA

Canadian Premiere

The Vigil Keith Thomas | USA

World Premiere

Discovery:

1982 Oualid Mouaness | United States/Lebanon/Norway/Qatar

World Premiere

AFRICA Oren Gerner | Israel

World Premiere

The Antenna (Bina) Orçun Behram | Turkey

World Premiere

The Audition (Das Vorspiel) Ina Weisse | Germany/France

World Premiere

August (Agosto) Armando Capó | Cuba/Costa Rica/France

World Premiere

Black Conflux Nicole Dorsey | Canada

World Premiere

Bring Me Home (Na-reul cha-ja-jwo) Kim Seung-woo | South Korea

World Premiere

A Bump Along The Way Shelly Love | United Kingdom

International Premiere

Calm With Horses Nick Rowland | United Kingdom/Ireland

World Premiere

Certified Mail (Bi Elm El Wossul) Hisham Saqr | Egypt

World Premiere

Comets Tamar Shavgulidze | Georgia

World Premiere

Disco Jorunn Myklebust Syversen | Norway

World Premiere

Easy Land Sanja Zivkovic | Canada

World Premiere

Entwined Minos Nikolakakis | Greece

World Premiere

The Giant David Raboy | USA

World Premiere

The Good Intentions (Las Buenas Intenciones) Ana García Blaya | Argentina

World Premiere

Hearts and Bones Ben Lawrence | Australia

International Premiere

Hope (Håp) Maria Sødahl | Norway/Sweden

World Premiere

Kuessipan Myriam Verreault | Canada

World Premiere

Lina from Lima María Paz González | Chile/Argentina/Peru

World Premiere

The Lost Okoroshi Abba Makama | Nigeria

World Premiere

Love Me Tender Klaudia Reynicke | Switzerland

International Premiere

Murmur Heather Young | Canada

World Premiere

My Life as a Comedian (En komikers uppväxt) Rojda Sekersöz | Sweden/Belgium

World Premiere

Noura’s Dream Hinde Boujemaa | Tunisia/Belgium/France

World Premiere

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson Ali LeRoi | USA

World Premiere

Pompei Anna Falguères, John Shank | Belgium/Canada/France

World Premiere

Raf Harry Cepka | Canada/USA

World Premiere

The Rest of Us Aisling Chin-Yee | Canada

World Premiere

Sea Fever Neasa Hardiman | Ireland/Sweden/Belgium/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Simple Women Chiara Malta | Italy/Romania

World Premiere

Sole Carlo Sironi | Italy/Poland

International Premiere

Son-Mother (Pesar-Madar) Mahnaz Mohammadi | Iran/Czech Republic

World Premiere

Stories From The Chestnut Woods (Zgodbe iz kostanjevih gozdov) Gregor Božič | Slovenia/Italy

World Premiere

Sweetness in the Belly Zeresenay Berhane Mehari | Ireland/Canada

World Premiere

Two of Us (Deux) Filippo Meneghetti | France/Luxembourg/Belgium

World Premiere

ZANA Antoneta Kastrati | Albania/Kosovo

World Premiere

Cinematheque:

A Dry White Season Euzhan Palcy | USA (1989)

Pickpocket Robert Bresson | France (1959)

No Pablo Larraín | Chile/USA (2012)

The Last of Sheila Herbert Ross | USA (1973)

The Last Waltz Martin Scorsese | USA (1978)

Related content: