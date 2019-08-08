Bryce Dallas Howard's Dads documentary about father Ron Howard to premiere at TIFF

New films from Drake, Nicolas Cage, Alex Gibney, Takashi Miike, more join Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness, Documentary, Discovery, and Cinematheque program slates
Bryce Dallas Howard will make this year’s Toronto International Film Festival a family affair.
The Jurassic World actress is set to unveil her feature directorial debut — a documentary about fatherhood called Dads — as part of the Canadian event’s nonfiction slate. The festival made the announcement Wednesday during the rollout out of its 2019 Documentary, Midnight Madness, Discovery, and programs. The film will reportedly chronicle paternal issues with input from leading comedians as well as her own father, two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard.
Other reality-based movies joining Dads are new works by Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney (Citizen K, which profiles the rebellious oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who railed against Vladimir Putin); Academy Award-winning director Feras Fayyad (The Cave, about an underground Syrian hospital run by a woman); Andrew Renzi, who worked with David Ayer and recording artists Drake and Future on Ready for War, which tells the story of deported immigrants who previously served in the U.S. military; and Lauren Greenfield, whose The Kingmaker centers on controversial Filipino First Lady Imelda Marcos.
Notable titles boarding TIFF’s 2019 Midnight Madness slate are new, thrilling genre movies from acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike (First Love), Rose Glass’s psychological suspense tale Saint Maud (starring Jennifer Ehle and Morfydd Clark), and Richard Stanley’s H.P. Lovecraft adaptation Color Out of Space, which stars Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, and Tommy Chong in the filmmaker’s first live-action feature since he was fired from the production of 1996’s Val Kilmer bomb The Island of Dr. Moreau.
Other titles previously announced to show at the Canadian festival include Jennifer Lopez’s Constance Wu-starring stripper dramedy Hustlers; Marielle Heller’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which stars Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers; the Judy Garland biopic featuring Renée Zellweger as the iconic actress; Todd Phillips’ Joker adaptation, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the DC Comics villain; and Riz Ahmed’s Sound of Metal, in which the Night Of actor plays a heavy-metal musician losing his hearing.
The 2019 Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 5-15, with ticketing information available here. See the full TIFF 2019 Docs, Midnight Madness, Discovery, and Cinematheque lineups below, and check out the rest of the lineup here.
Docs:
And We Go Green Fisher Stevens, Malcolm Venville | USA
World Premiere
The Australian Dream Daniel Gordon | Australia/United Kingdom
International Premiere
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator Eva Orner | USA
World Premiere
The Capote Tapes Ebs Burnough | United Kingdom
World Premiere
The Cave Feras Fayyad | Syria/Denmark/Germany/USA/Qatar
World Premiere
Citizen K Alex Gibney | USA/United Kingdom
North American Premiere
Collective (Colectiv) Alexander Nanau | Romania/Luxembourg
North American Premiere
Coppers Alan Zweig | Canada
World Premiere
The Cordillera of Dreams (La Cordillera de los Sueños) Patricio Guzmán | France/Chile
North American Premiere
Cunningham Alla Kovgan | Germany/France/USA
World Premiere
Dads Bryce Dallas Howard | USA
World Premiere
Desert One Barbara Kopple | USA
World Premiere
I Am Not Alone Garin Hovannisian | Armenia/USA
World Premiere
Ibrahim: A Fate to Define Lina Al-Abed | Lebanon/Palestine/Denmark/Qatar/Slovenia
North American Premiere
The Kingmaker Lauren Greenfield | USA
Canadian Premiere
Letter to the Editor Alan Berliner | USA
World Premiere
Love Child Eva Mulvad | Denmark
World Premiere
My English Cousin Karim Sayad | Switzerland/Qatar
World Premiere
Paris Stalingrad Hind Meddeb | France
International Premiere
Ready for War Andrew Renzi | USA
World Premiere
Red Penguins Gabe Polsky | USA/Russia
World Premiere
Sing Me A Song Thomas Balmès | France/Germany/Switzerland
World Premiere
There’s Something in the Water Ellen Page, Ian Daniel | Canada
World Premiere
This Is Not a Movie Yung Chang | Canada/Germany
World Premiere
Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema Mark Cousins | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Previously announced TIFF Docs films include Alan Zweig’s Coppers, Ellen Page and Ian Daniel’s There’s Something in the Water, and Yung Chang’s This Is Not a Movie.
Midnight Madness:
Blood Quantum Jeff Barnaby | Canada
World Premiere
Color Out of Space Richard Stanley | USA
World Premiere
Crazy World Isaac Nabwana | Uganda
World Premiere
First Love (Hatsukoi) Takashi Miike | Japan/United Kingdom
North American Premiere
Gundala Joko Anwar | Indonesia
International Premiere
The Platform (El Hoyo) Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia | Spain
World Premiere
Saint Maud Rose Glass | United Kingdom
World Premiere
The Twentieth Century Matthew Rankin | Canada
World Premiere
The Vast of Night Andrew Patterson | USA
Canadian Premiere
The Vigil Keith Thomas | USA
World Premiere
Discovery:
1982 Oualid Mouaness | United States/Lebanon/Norway/Qatar
World Premiere
AFRICA Oren Gerner | Israel
World Premiere
The Antenna (Bina) Orçun Behram | Turkey
World Premiere
The Audition (Das Vorspiel) Ina Weisse | Germany/France
World Premiere
August (Agosto) Armando Capó | Cuba/Costa Rica/France
World Premiere
Black Conflux Nicole Dorsey | Canada
World Premiere
Bring Me Home (Na-reul cha-ja-jwo) Kim Seung-woo | South Korea
World Premiere
A Bump Along The Way Shelly Love | United Kingdom
International Premiere
Calm With Horses Nick Rowland | United Kingdom/Ireland
World Premiere
Certified Mail (Bi Elm El Wossul) Hisham Saqr | Egypt
World Premiere
Comets Tamar Shavgulidze | Georgia
World Premiere
Disco Jorunn Myklebust Syversen | Norway
World Premiere
Easy Land Sanja Zivkovic | Canada
World Premiere
Entwined Minos Nikolakakis | Greece
World Premiere
The Giant David Raboy | USA
World Premiere
The Good Intentions (Las Buenas Intenciones) Ana García Blaya | Argentina
World Premiere
Hearts and Bones Ben Lawrence | Australia
International Premiere
Hope (Håp) Maria Sødahl | Norway/Sweden
World Premiere
Kuessipan Myriam Verreault | Canada
World Premiere
Lina from Lima María Paz González | Chile/Argentina/Peru
World Premiere
The Lost Okoroshi Abba Makama | Nigeria
World Premiere
Love Me Tender Klaudia Reynicke | Switzerland
International Premiere
Murmur Heather Young | Canada
World Premiere
My Life as a Comedian (En komikers uppväxt) Rojda Sekersöz | Sweden/Belgium
World Premiere
Noura’s Dream Hinde Boujemaa | Tunisia/Belgium/France
World Premiere
The Obituary of Tunde Johnson Ali LeRoi | USA
World Premiere
Pompei Anna Falguères, John Shank | Belgium/Canada/France
World Premiere
Raf Harry Cepka | Canada/USA
World Premiere
The Rest of Us Aisling Chin-Yee | Canada
World Premiere
Sea Fever Neasa Hardiman | Ireland/Sweden/Belgium/United Kingdom
World Premiere
Simple Women Chiara Malta | Italy/Romania
World Premiere
Sole Carlo Sironi | Italy/Poland
International Premiere
Son-Mother (Pesar-Madar) Mahnaz Mohammadi | Iran/Czech Republic
World Premiere
Stories From The Chestnut Woods (Zgodbe iz kostanjevih gozdov) Gregor Božič | Slovenia/Italy
World Premiere
Sweetness in the Belly Zeresenay Berhane Mehari | Ireland/Canada
World Premiere
Two of Us (Deux) Filippo Meneghetti | France/Luxembourg/Belgium
World Premiere
ZANA Antoneta Kastrati | Albania/Kosovo
World Premiere
Cinematheque:
A Dry White Season Euzhan Palcy | USA (1989)
Pickpocket Robert Bresson | France (1959)
No Pablo Larraín | Chile/USA (2012)
The Last of Sheila Herbert Ross | USA (1973)
The Last Waltz Martin Scorsese | USA (1978)
