Riz Ahmed, Eva Green, more join 2019 Toronto Film Festival lineup

The Toronto International Film Festival had added a dash of star power to its 2019 lineup.

New projects from Emmy-winning actor Riz Ahmed (The Night Of, Nightcrawler), Eva Green (Penny Dreadful), and Julie Delpy (Richard Linklater’s Before series) will screen as part of the Canadian event’s Platforms section, the festival announced Wednesday.

Ahmed leads Darius Marder’s debut feature Sound of Metal, which is set to world-premiere in the festival section focused on showcasing emerging voices from around the world. The film follows a heavy-metal drummer (Ahmed) who, amid losing his hearing, reexamines his standing in the world.

Also joining the Platform section are Suffragette director Sarah Gavron’s Rocks, about a young, British girl suddenly tasked with caring for herself and her younger brother; Actor-director Delpy’s My Zoe, a suspenseful thriller about a recently divorced mother driven to untold extremes, and Alice Winocour’s Proxima, which stars Green as an astronaut questioning her motherly duties as she trains to enter space.

Of the 10 features included in the Platform section, four are directed by women. All will compete for the section’s $20,000 CAD prize, the winner of which will be selected by a jury consisting of a three-person jury led by Carlo Chatrian (Artistic Director of the Berlin International Film Festival), film critic Jessica Kiang, and director Athina Rachel Tsangari (Attenberg).

Image zoom Courtesy of TIFF

“Competitions should celebrate the range of what great cinema is and what it can accomplish. Platform is alive to those possibilities,” Platform Co-Curator Andréa Picard said of this year’s selection. “Whether they are debuts or mid-career works, these films push the boundaries of narrative filmmaking in surprising and rigorous ways, some using documentary or experimental techniques in their approaches. Audiences will recognize similar themes emerge like a global collective subconscious, but what is truly exciting is the varied means of cinematic expression on display.”