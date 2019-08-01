Scary Movies XII trailer teases Midsommar director's cut, Bill Skarsgard's Villains

Midsommar 07/03/19 type Movie Genre Horror

Though the days are starting to get a tad shorter, we’re still a long way off from Halloween. So what’s a horror fan to do? Well, if they’re lucky enough to live in or close to New York City, they can check out Scary Movies XII, which is being held at Manhattan’s Lincoln Center from Aug. 16 to 21.

Highlights of this year’s scare-fest include the world premiere of the director’s cut of the recently released Midsommar and a “Terrible Bears” double bill of John Frankenheimer’s eco-horror movie Prophecy and William Girdler’s Jaws-in-the-forest flick Grizzly. The opening night film is the Bill Skarsgård-starring comedy-thriller Villains, while the festival closes with another genre film with a thick streak of humor: Ready or Not, with Samara Weaving.

Scary Movies XII is organized by Film at Lincoln Center. Find out more details at the Film at Lincoln Center website, and watch the trailer for Scary Movies XII exclusively above.

