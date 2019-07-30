Image zoom Kimberley French/Twentieth Century Fox

Fantastic Fest has released the first wave of its lineup for 2019, and the opening night premiere will be Taika Waititi‘s Jojo Rabbit.

The Austin, Texas-based film festival focusing on genre pictures — which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year — has decided to kick things off with the US premiere of the Thor: Ragnarok director’s anti-hate satire set in WWII Germany that features a little boy who’s imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler.

The film stars Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, and Waititi himself as the phantom Fuhrer.

Also included in the Fantastic Fest lineup are a handful of Netflix world premieres including In the Shadow of the Moon, a sci-fi film directed by Jim Mickle and starring Boyd Holbrook as a Philadelphia cop investigating a serial killer that defies explanation. In The Tall Grass is another Netflix premiere that is an adaptation of Stephen King and Joe Hill‘s novella that will see Patrick Wilson discover the horrors that hide under the tall grass.

For full details on the first wave of films the festival is showing, check out the official Fantastic Fest website.

