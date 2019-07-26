Meryl Streep to receive Toronto International Film Festival's first Actor Award

Image zoom Brigitte Lacombe

Meryl Streep will add yet another industry accolade to her crowded mantel.

The 2019 Toronto International Film Festival announced Friday the three-time Oscar-winning actress is set to receive the annual cinema event’s first TIFF Tribute Acting Award, which will be presented at the inaugural TIFF Tribute Gala on Sept. 9 at the Canadian city’s Fairmont Royal York hotel.

According to a press release, TIFF hopes the new annual ceremony will serve as a significant fundraiser to support its year-round film initiatives while also honoring the prominent industry influencers.

Streep will be on hand to accept the award, which coincides with the North American, TIFF-hosted premiere of her new film, Steven Soderbergh’s Panama Papers comedy The Laundromat. Earlier this week, the project — also starring Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas — was announced among the first round of new titles joining the festival lineup, which also includes likely Oscar contenders such as Marielle Heller’s Mister Rogers-centric drama A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems, Netflix’s Noah Baumbach-directed marital drama Marriage Story (starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, and Laura Dern), and Kasi Lemmons’ Harriet, a historical drama about the life of abolitionist Harriet Tubman (Cynthia Erivo).

In addition to The Laundromat, Streep’s recent career includes celebrated roles in film and TV projects like Big Little Lies, Into the Woods, and The Post, which earned the 70-year-old actress her record-setting 21st Oscar nomination in 2018. Across the last 40 years, she has amassed 31 Golden Globe nominations, winning eight, while her filmography has grossed a collective $2.4 billion at the domestic box office.