Brad Pitt's Ad Astra, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker join 2019 Venice Film Festival lineup

The oldest film festival in the world is once again primed to launch budding Oscar contenders into the awards race.

The 2019 Venice Film Festival announced its full slate of official selections on Thursday morning, setting the pre-Oscar stage with new entries from respected directors such as James Gray (the long-gestating Brad Pitt sci-fi drama Ad Astra), Noah Baumbach (Scarlett Johansson‘s marital drama Marriage Story), Todd Phillips (the Joaquin Phoenix-led comic book adaptation Joker), Jackie helmer Pablo Larrain (Ema), and Steven Soderbergh (Panama Papers comedy The Laundromat, starring Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, and Antonio Banderas) — all of which will compete for the Golden Lion, the festival’s top jury-awarded prize.

Also heading to Venice’s 76th edition as part of its competitive slate are Olivier Assayas’ new film Wasp Network, and a new title from controversial filmmaker Roman Polanski — who fled the United States in 1978 after pleading guilty to raping a 13-year-old girl — titled J’accuse, about a French army captain imprisoned after he’s wrongfully accused of treason.

Only two female filmmakers have films in the 21-film Venice competition: Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth) and Haifaa Al-Mansour (The Perfect Candidate).

Outside Venice’s main competition, Timothée Chalamet will play England’s King Henry V at the festival in David Michôd’s historical drama The King ahead of its fall bow on Netflix, while Kristen Stewart’s turn as iconic actress Jean Seberg in Benedict Andrews’ Seberg will also make a fall festival stop at Venice. Paulo Sorrentino’s Jude Law-led television series sequel to The Young Pope, titled The New Pope, is further set for a premiere at the event.

Recently, Venice has proven to be a reliable foreteller of general Academy tastes, hosting screenings of Oscar-bound films like The Hurt Locker, Birdman, The Danish Girl, Jackie, La La Land, Arrival, The Shape of Water, The Favourite, First Man, A Star Is Born, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs among its internationally diverse slate.

Last year, the Golden Lion was awarded to Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, which went on to win three Oscars on top of 10 total nominations — including one for Best Picture. The year before, Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water also bagged the Golden Lion en route to a Best Picture victory.

Among the acting set, two of Venice’s Best Actress champions have gone on to win the Academy Award since 2016: Emma Stone for La La Land and Olivia Colman for The Favourite.

Elsewhere on the fall festival circuit, the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival announced its first round of Gala and Special Presentations Wednesday, including the aforementioned Marriage Story, Marielle Heller’s Mister Rogers-themed drama A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Cynthia Erivo’s Harriet Tubman biopic, and the Jennifer Lopez/Constance Wu stripper revenge story Hustlers, directed by Lorene Scafaria.

The 2019 Venice Film Festival runs Aug. 28-Sept. 7. Ticketing information is available here. Read on for a full list of films playing as part of this year’s Venice slate (via THR).

COMPETITION

The Truth, Hirokazu Kore-eda

The Perfect Candidate, Haifaa Al-Mansour

About Endlessness, Roy Andersson

Wasp Network, Olivier Assayas

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

Guest of Honour, Atom Egoyan

Ad Astra, James Gray

A Herdade, Tiago Guedes

Gloria Mundi, Robert Guediguian

Waiting for the Barbarians, Ciro Guerra

Ema, Pablo Larrain

Saturday Fiction, Lou Ye

Martin Eden, Pietro Marcello

La Mafia Non E Piu Quella Di Una Volta, Franco Maresco

The Painted Bird, Vaclav Marhoul

Il Sindaco del Rione Sanita, Mario Martone

Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy

Joker, Todd Phillips

J’accuse, Roman Polanski

The Laundromat, Steven Soderbergh

No. 7 Cherry Lane, Yonfan

OUT OF COMPETITION

The Burnt Orange Heresy, Giuseppe Capotondi

Goodbye, Dragon Inn, Tsai Ming-Liang

No One Left Behind, Guillermo Arriaga

Electric Swan, Konstantina Kotzamani

Irreversible- Inversion Integrale, Gaspar Noe

ZeroZeroZero, Stefano Sollima

The New Pope, Paolo Sorrentino

Never Just a Dream: Stanley Kubrick and Eyes Wide Shut, Matt Wells

Seberg, Benedict Andrews

Vivere, Francesca Archibugi

Mosul, Matthew Michael Carnahan

Adults in the Room, Costa-Gavras

The King, David Michod

Tutto Il Mio Folle Amore, Gabriele Salvatores

OUT OF COMPETITION DOCUMENTARY

Woman, Yann Arthus-Bertrand, Anastasia Mikova

Roger Waters Us + Them, Sean Evans, Roger Waters

Citizen K, Alex Gibney

I Diari di Angela – Noi Due Cineaste. Capitolo Secondo, Tervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi

Citizen Rosi, Didi Gnocchi, Carolina Rosi

The Kingmaker, Lauren Greenfield

State Funeral, Sergei Loznitsa

Collective, Alexander Nanau

45 Seconds of Laughter, Tim Robbins

Il Pianeta In Mare, Andrea Segre

SCONFINI

Chiara Ferragni – Unposted, Elisa Amoruso

Il Varco, Federico Ferrone, Michele Manzolini

The Scarecrows, Nouri Bouzid

Effetto Domino, Alessandro Rossetto

HORIZONS COMPETITION

Pelican Blood, Katrin Gebbe (Opening Film)

Blanco en Blanco, Theo Court

Mes Jours de Gloire, Antoine de Bary

Nevia, Nunzia de Stefano

Moffie, Oliver Hermanus

Hava, Maryam, Ayesha, Sahraa Karimi

Rialto, Peter Mackie Burns

The Criminal Man, Dmitry Mamuliya

Giants Being Lonely, Grear Patterson

Revenir, Jessica Palud

Verdict, Raymund Ribay Gutierrez

Just 6.5, Saeed Roustaee

Zumiriki, Oskar Alegria

A Son, Mehdi M. Barsaoui

Shadow of Water, Sasidharan Sanal Kumar

Sole, Carlo Sironi

Madre, Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Ballon, Pema Tseden

Atlantis, Valentyn Vasyanovych

