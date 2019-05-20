Quentin Tarantino asks Cannes not to spoil Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino wants early-access audiences to remain tight-lipped on details about his new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Oscar-winning director released a statement Monday urging viewers at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival — where his latest directorial project is set to world-premiere Tuesday — not to reveal spoilers from high highly anticipated ninth feature.

“I love Cinema. You love Cinema. It’s the journey of discovering a story for the first time,” Tarantino wrote in a statement issued through distributor Sony Pictures’ Twitter account, adding that he’s “thrilled” the film is being shown at the prestigious film festival. “The cast and crew have worked so hard to create something original, and I only ask that everyone avoids revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film in the same way.”

The period drama stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a fading star of Western television, Rick Dalton, and his trusty stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), as they navigate a period of creative uncertainty in the entertainment industry as Hollywood’s golden age finally draws to a close. The film also takes place against the backdrop of the real-life Charles Manson murders, which claimed the life of rising star (and Rick’s neighbor), Sharon Tate (played by Margot Robbie), in 1969 Los Angeles.

In addition to the aforementioned stars, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Lena Dunham, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Tim Roth, Kurt Russell, Michael Madsen, James Marsden, Rumer Willis, and the late Luke Perry also have supporting roles in the film.

“It’s about the loss of innocence that came about in 1969 with the Manson family,” producer Shannon McIntosh told EW in a preview of the film. “It’s the three classes of Hollywood,” says Heyman. “There’s the high Hollywood of Sharon, the declining star of Rick, and there’s Cliff, who lives farther out and with more humble means.”

Among the 21 titles competing for the 2019 Palme d’Or, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood marks one of four U.S. productions in contention, with the others being Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life, Ira Sachs’ Isabelle Huppert-starring drama Frankie, and Jim Jarmusch’s zombie horror-comedy The Dead Don’t Die, which last week kicked off the competition to lukewarm critical reviews.

In recent weeks, other filmmakers have similarly asked fans not to reveal spoilers about major films. Anthony and Joe Russo — directors of the Marvel superhero blockbuster Avengers: Endgame — requested fans not to spoil the conclusion to the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, even launching an online campaign with the accompanying hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame to prevent plot details from leaking ahead of the film’s theatrical debut.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood world-premieres Tuesday night at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival (which runs through May 25) before bowing domestically on July 26. Read Tarantino’s letter to festival attendees above.

