Clemency wins top prize during women-dominated Sundance Film Festival Awards

By Justine Browning
February 03, 2019 at 05:52 PM EST
The 2019 Sundance Film Festival came to a close with honors presented to several women behind the camera.

During the Park City competition, the four coveted Grand Jury Prizes went to films that were either directed or co-directed by a female filmmaker.

Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency), Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir), Nanfu Wang (One Child Nation), and Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov (Honeyland) all walked away with prizes for their work.

Chukwo’s project, starring Alfre Woodard as a prison warden grappling with guilt ahead of carrying out executions, received the Grand Jury Prize.

Also among the winners was Alma Har’el, who was given the Special Jury Award for Vision and Craft for Honey Boy, an autobiographical drama written by Shia LaBeouf.

The concluding ceremony further signified the festival’s high level of inclusivity. This year, 46 percent of the projects in the annual event were helmed by women.

Check out the full list of festival winners below.

Grand Jury Prize
Clemency, director: Chinonye Chukwu

Directing
The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Joe Talbot

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award
Share, Pippa Bianco

Special Jury Award – Vision and Craft
Honey Boy, Alma Har’el

Special Jury Award – Creator Collaboration
The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Joe Talbot

Special Jury Award – Acting
Rhianne Barreto, Share

U.S. Documentary 
Jury: Yance Ford, Rachel Grady, Jeff Orlowski, Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Alissa Wilkinson

Grand Jury Prize
One Child Nation, Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang

Directing
American Factory, Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

Special Jury Award – Emerging Filmmaker
Jawline, Liza Mandelup

Special Jury Award – Moral Urgency
Always in Season, Jacqueline Olive

Special Jury Award – Editing
Apollo 11, Todd Douglas Miller

Special Jury Award – Cinematography
Midnight Family, Luke Lorentzen

Audience Awards 

U.S. Dramatic
Brittany Runs a Marathon, Paul Downs Colaizzo

U.S. Documentary
Knock Down the House, Rachel Lears

World Cinema Dramatic
Queen of Hearts, May el-Toukhy

World Cinema Documentary
Sea of Shadows, Richard Ladkani

Audience Award: NEXT
The Infiltrators, Cristina Ibarra, Alex Rivera

World Cinema Competition 

Grand Jury Prize
The Souvenir, Joanna Hogg

Directing
The Sharks, Lucia Garibaldi

Dramatic – Special Jury Award
Monos, Alejandro Landes

Special Jury Award for Originality
We Are Little Zombies, director Makoto Nagahisa

Special Jury Prize – Acting
Krystyna Janda, Dolce Fine Giornata

Documentary 

Grand Jury Prize
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov

Directing
Cold Case Hammarskjold, Mads Brugger

Special Jury Award – No Borders
Midnight Traveler, Hassan Fazili

Special Jury Prize – Impact for Change
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov

Special Jury Award – Cinematography
Honeyland, Fejmi Daut, Samir Ljuma

