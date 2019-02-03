Clemency wins top prize during women-dominated Sundance Film Festival Awards

Image zoom Sundance

The 2019 Sundance Film Festival came to a close with honors presented to several women behind the camera.

During the Park City competition, the four coveted Grand Jury Prizes went to films that were either directed or co-directed by a female filmmaker.

Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency), Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir), Nanfu Wang (One Child Nation), and Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov (Honeyland) all walked away with prizes for their work.

Chukwo’s project, starring Alfre Woodard as a prison warden grappling with guilt ahead of carrying out executions, received the Grand Jury Prize.

Also among the winners was Alma Har’el, who was given the Special Jury Award for Vision and Craft for Honey Boy, an autobiographical drama written by Shia LaBeouf.

The concluding ceremony further signified the festival’s high level of inclusivity. This year, 46 percent of the projects in the annual event were helmed by women.

Check out the full list of festival winners below.

Grand Jury Prize

Clemency, director: Chinonye Chukwu

Directing

The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Joe Talbot

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award

Share, Pippa Bianco

Special Jury Award – Vision and Craft

Honey Boy, Alma Har’el

Special Jury Award – Creator Collaboration

The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Joe Talbot

Special Jury Award – Acting

Rhianne Barreto, Share

U.S. Documentary

Jury: Yance Ford, Rachel Grady, Jeff Orlowski, Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Alissa Wilkinson

Grand Jury Prize

One Child Nation, Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang

Directing

American Factory, Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

Special Jury Award – Emerging Filmmaker

Jawline, Liza Mandelup

Special Jury Award – Moral Urgency

Always in Season, Jacqueline Olive

Special Jury Award – Editing

Apollo 11, Todd Douglas Miller

Special Jury Award – Cinematography

Midnight Family, Luke Lorentzen

Audience Awards

U.S. Dramatic

Brittany Runs a Marathon, Paul Downs Colaizzo

U.S. Documentary

Knock Down the House, Rachel Lears

World Cinema Dramatic

Queen of Hearts, May el-Toukhy

World Cinema Documentary

Sea of Shadows, Richard Ladkani

Audience Award: NEXT

The Infiltrators, Cristina Ibarra, Alex Rivera

World Cinema Competition

Grand Jury Prize

The Souvenir, Joanna Hogg

Directing

The Sharks, Lucia Garibaldi

Dramatic – Special Jury Award

Monos, Alejandro Landes

Special Jury Award for Originality

We Are Little Zombies, director Makoto Nagahisa

Special Jury Prize – Acting

Krystyna Janda, Dolce Fine Giornata

Documentary

Grand Jury Prize

Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov

Directing

Cold Case Hammarskjold, Mads Brugger

Special Jury Award – No Borders

Midnight Traveler, Hassan Fazili

Special Jury Prize – Impact for Change

Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov

Special Jury Award – Cinematography

Honeyland, Fejmi Daut, Samir Ljuma

