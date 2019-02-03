Clemency wins top prize during women-dominated Sundance Film Festival Awards

The 2019 Sundance Film Festival came to a close with honors presented to several women behind the camera.
During the Park City competition, the four coveted Grand Jury Prizes went to films that were either directed or co-directed by a female filmmaker.
Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency), Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir), Nanfu Wang (One Child Nation), and Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov (Honeyland) all walked away with prizes for their work.
Chukwo’s project, starring Alfre Woodard as a prison warden grappling with guilt ahead of carrying out executions, received the Grand Jury Prize.
Also among the winners was Alma Har’el, who was given the Special Jury Award for Vision and Craft for Honey Boy, an autobiographical drama written by Shia LaBeouf.
The concluding ceremony further signified the festival’s high level of inclusivity. This year, 46 percent of the projects in the annual event were helmed by women.
Check out the full list of festival winners below.
Grand Jury Prize
Clemency, director: Chinonye Chukwu
Directing
The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Joe Talbot
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award
Share, Pippa Bianco
Special Jury Award – Vision and Craft
Honey Boy, Alma Har’el
Special Jury Award – Creator Collaboration
The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Joe Talbot
Special Jury Award – Acting
Rhianne Barreto, Share
U.S. Documentary
Jury: Yance Ford, Rachel Grady, Jeff Orlowski, Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Alissa Wilkinson
Grand Jury Prize
One Child Nation, Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang
Directing
American Factory, Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert
Special Jury Award – Emerging Filmmaker
Jawline, Liza Mandelup
Special Jury Award – Moral Urgency
Always in Season, Jacqueline Olive
Special Jury Award – Editing
Apollo 11, Todd Douglas Miller
Special Jury Award – Cinematography
Midnight Family, Luke Lorentzen
Audience Awards
U.S. Dramatic
Brittany Runs a Marathon, Paul Downs Colaizzo
U.S. Documentary
Knock Down the House, Rachel Lears
World Cinema Dramatic
Queen of Hearts, May el-Toukhy
World Cinema Documentary
Sea of Shadows, Richard Ladkani
Audience Award: NEXT
The Infiltrators, Cristina Ibarra, Alex Rivera
World Cinema Competition
Grand Jury Prize
The Souvenir, Joanna Hogg
Directing
The Sharks, Lucia Garibaldi
Dramatic – Special Jury Award
Monos, Alejandro Landes
Special Jury Award for Originality
We Are Little Zombies, director Makoto Nagahisa
Special Jury Prize – Acting
Krystyna Janda, Dolce Fine Giornata
Documentary
Grand Jury Prize
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov
Directing
Cold Case Hammarskjold, Mads Brugger
Special Jury Award – No Borders
Midnight Traveler, Hassan Fazili
Special Jury Prize – Impact for Change
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov
Special Jury Award – Cinematography
Honeyland, Fejmi Daut, Samir Ljuma
Related content:
- The best, wildest, and most intriguing movies from the Sundance Film Festival
- See all the stars at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival
- Shia LaBeouf doesn’t go sweet in autobiographical indie Honey Boy: Sundance review
|type
|
|Genre
|release date
|
|director
|
|Performers
|Studio
|Complete Coverage
Comments