EW to partner with Savannah College of Art and Design for 2019 SCAD aTV fest

EW and the Savannah College of Art and Design are teaming up again!

On Friday, SCAD announced that Entertainment Weekly will serve as the first-ever official media partner for the 2019 SCAD aTV fest in Atlanta, Ga. Now in its seventh year, the university’s annual festival, which celebrates the best in the television industry, will take place Feb. 7-9 at SCADshow in Atlanta. EW will be there to help program and moderate select talent panels, as well as hosting a photo and video studio where stars will stop be to chat about their latest projects, with exclusive content will run across EW’s print, digital, and social platforms during the festival.

“Entertainment Weekly has been admiring SCAD aTVfest for years in our role as press, moderator, and fan, but this year we are incredibly excited to be involved as the official media partner,” said Henry Goldblatt, Editor in Chief of Entertainment Weekly. “With EW’s connections in the TV industry and aTVfest’s commitment to presenting an unparalleled experience for fans and talent alike, I hope we can stage what will become the preeminent TV festival in the country.”

EW previously partnered with the university for SCAD Film Festival in fall 2018. “SCAD is proud to partner once again with industry leader Entertainment Weekly to share the best of television and highlight its future at SCAD aTVfest,” said SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace. “SCAD degree programs prepare the brightest and best, and SCAD alumni are working as directors, writers, actors, motion media artists, and in every other aspect of television.”

SCAD aTVfest invites industry-leading producers, directors, writers and actors to the university’s campus with the aim of bringing together professionals from all aspects of content production, including broadcast, cable, Web, social media, and advertising to discuss the current industry trends and showcase the best work out there.

Past honorees of SCAD aTVfest include Zach Braff, Connie Britton, Alan Cumming, Jenna Elfman, Angie Harmon, Terrence Howard, Timothy Hutton, Jennifer Morrison, Christina Ricci, and Lili Taylor, as well as the casts of Gotham, How to Get Away With Murder, The Walking Dead, Black Lightning, and more.

Visit atvfest.com for more info.

