See Meryl Streep, Eddie Murphy, more in first-look photos from Toronto International Film Festival lineup

Starring: Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, The Weeknd, Idina Menzel

TIFF synopsis: From acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie comes an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.