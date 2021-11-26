Heather Aldret actually called Survivor to ask about her invisible edit
The fourth-place finisher didn't just sit around wondering why she wasn't appearing in early episodes. She rang up the show to get some answers.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Mary Cosby apologizes for racist comment about costar Jen Shah
The reality star lashed out on the show's Dec. 5 episode.
The Survivor 41 jury speaks!
The show's six jurors answer our burning questions before the finale, including: Who among them played the best game?
Aaron Sorkin slams New Yorker profile of Succession star Jeremy Strong, calls it 'a distorted picture'
The writer-director defended the actor in an open letter Jessica Chastain shared for him on social media Friday.
Survivor 41 recap: Truth kamikaze
As another threat is eliminated, we are down to the final 5. Plus: updated season rankings!
What to Watch on Wednesday: Will Smith explores the world's extremities in Welcome to Earth
The Disney+ series follows the King Richard star as he traverses volcanoes, dives deep under the sea, and more.