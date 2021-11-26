Fall TV

Most Recent

Heather Aldret actually called Survivor to ask about her invisible edit
The fourth-place finisher didn't just sit around wondering why she wasn't appearing in early episodes. She rang up the show to get some answers.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Mary Cosby apologizes for racist comment about costar Jen Shah
The reality star lashed out on the show's Dec. 5 episode.
The Survivor 41 jury speaks!
The show's six jurors answer our burning questions before the finale, including: Who among them played the best game?
Aaron Sorkin slams New Yorker profile of Succession star Jeremy Strong, calls it 'a distorted picture'
The writer-director defended the actor in an open letter Jessica Chastain shared for him on social media Friday.
Survivor 41 recap: Truth kamikaze
As another threat is eliminated, we are down to the final 5. Plus: updated season rankings!
What to Watch on Wednesday: Will Smith explores the world's extremities in Welcome to Earth
The Disney+ series follows the King Richard star as he traverses volcanoes, dives deep under the sea, and more.
More Fall TV

What to Watch on Monday: Michael Bublé celebrates Christmas in the City with new NBC special
Also, Olivia Colman and David Thewlis are Landscapers in HBO's new limited series.
The Fear the Walking Dead showrunners answer your midseason-finale burning questions
Plus, Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg preview the impending war between Alicia and Strand.
Survivor star Liana Wallace gives her current take on Xander's face
The Sinner finale recap: Can Harry find peace for Percy — and himself?
Survivor 41 recap: Do or die
Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner tease how Clint and Kate's relationship evolves in Hawkeye
What to Watch on Tuesday: The Bachelorette puts a new spin on hometowns with 4 guys remaining

Also, NBC's La Brea closes for the season.

All Fall TV

What to Watch this Weekend: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett perform together One Last Time
What to Watch // November 26, 2021
Wheel of Time recap: Will the real Dragon Reborn please stand up?
Recaps // November 26, 2021
Peter Jackson says it's the perfect time for his Beatles doc Get Back: 'We all need some cheering up'
TV // November 25, 2021
What to Watch on Thursday: Give thanks for the Fab Four with The Beatles: Get Back docuseries
What to Watch // November 25, 2021
Saved by the Bell's Elizabeth Berkley Lauren unpacks season 2's homage to Showgirls
TV // November 25, 2021
The Challenge: All Stars 2 recap: Tina pulls a 'sheisty-ass move' of her own
Recaps // November 25, 2021
The Sinner recap: As Harry gets closer to the truth, his circle of trust continues to shrink
Recaps // November 24, 2021
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies recap: Devin's gone power-mad
Recaps // November 24, 2021
Survivor 41 recap: Survivor at its best
Recaps // November 24, 2021
How the Saved by the Bell revival honored Dustin Diamond in the season 2 premiere
TV // November 24, 2021
What to Watch on Wednesday: Marvel's Hawkeye shoots onto Disney+
What to Watch // November 24, 2021
Hawkeye series premiere recap: When Kate Bishop met Clint Barton
Recaps // November 24, 2021
The Bachelorette recap: Out of the mouths of baes
Recaps // November 23, 2021
The Voice recap: One artist takes a tumble and another gets eliminated
Recaps // November 23, 2021
Riverdale recap: Rivervale claims another victim
Recaps // November 23, 2021
Will Smith crowns the new Fresh Prince in first Bel-Air teaser
TV // November 23, 2021
What to Watch on Tuesday: The JoBros are burnin' up in Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast
What to Watch // November 23, 2021
The Voice recap: Blake Shelton says one of his artists has 'completely changed this competition'
Recaps // November 22, 2021
Dancing With the Stars finale recap: And the season 30 winner is…
Recaps // November 22, 2021
What to Watch on Monday: Dancing With the Stars crowns a winner for season 30
What to Watch // November 22, 2021
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City recap: The talented Ms. Jen Shah
Recaps // November 21, 2021
Yep, they're real! Sex Lives of College Girls bosses share real-life inspiration for that naked party
TV // November 19, 2021
Batwoman first look reveals Mary's full Poison Ivy transformation
TV // November 19, 2021
Meet Moiraine: Rosamund Pike explains what interests her about The Wheel of Time
TV // November 19, 2021
What to Watch this Weekend: Will Smith reigns as King Richard and Cowboy Bebop rides again
What to Watch // November 19, 2021
