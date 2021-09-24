Fall TV Preview

Most Recent

9-1-1 previews the 'unimaginable' danger faced in season 6 premiere: 'Hold on... What's that?'
A blimp is the latest season-opening disaster the first responders will face on the Fox drama.
The data on the dog: Cowboy Bebop stars dish on the two corgis playing Ein
Meet Charlie and Harry, the adorable canines behind "data dog" Ein.
The powers that Bebop: How some Cowboys at Netflix kept the soul of a beloved anime alive
The classic anime series gets a jazzed-up live-action Netflix adaptation that honors its roots while breaking new ground.
Watch Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes as brothers with a secret in Netflix's True Story
See the trailer for the upcoming thriller series.
Cowboy Bebop drops stylish, action-packed short showing how Netflix is adapting the anime
John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir channel the original anime in this teaser for the new live-action series.
Netflix will become a one-stop Cowboy Bebop shop by adding original anime series
The voice actors of the anime are also returning to voice the Japanese dub of the live-action series.
Advertisement

More Fall TV Preview

Wendy Williams dealing with 'serious' health complications, talk show to return with guest hosts
"As soon as she's ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair."
Here's what you should watch and read to prepare for Legends of Tomorrow season 7
From Homer's The Odyssey to Chicago and The Real World, the Legends showrunners tease season 7's many inspirations.
Nicki Minaj's dream to host the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion comes true
Victoria Scone's fate revealed in shocking RuPaul's Drag Race UK twist
Jesse McCartney and Michael Bolton to duet with contestants on The Masked Singer — plus a huge clue
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop show is full of touchless orgasms, Wolverine claw sex toys, and crying
Here's every Netflix holiday movie, special, and show coming in late 2021

The streamer will unleash 11 new Christmas movies — its most ever — and season 4 of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.

All Fall TV Preview

Gold Rush sneak peek: Tony Beets is ready to make it his best season ever
TV // September 24, 2021
Meet Golshifteh Farahani, the standout star of fall TV must-watch Invasion
TV // September 24, 2021
Drag Race icon Monique Heart meets Lil Nas X's split SNL pants in wild Walk In preview
TV // September 24, 2021
Topher Grace explains how Home Economics 'leveled up' for season 2
TV // September 21, 2021
Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator reveals what would've happened if Bruce Willis had a cameo
TV // September 17, 2021
A horror maven's muse: Kate Siegel looks back on a decade of scares with Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan
TV // September 16, 2021
Nick Lachey previews 'radical' new singing competition Alter Ego: 'It's just a trip'
TV // September 15, 2021
Step your poutine up with the Canada's Drag Race season 2 queens
TV // September 14, 2021
See Margaret Qualley star with real-life mom Andie MacDowell in first trailer for Netflix's Maid
TV // September 14, 2021
A killer is on the loose in first look at horror movie There's Someone Inside Your House
Movies // September 13, 2021
Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velasquez reclaim their rap crowns in Queens trailer
TV // September 12, 2021
Say ciao bella to RuPaul's new Drag Race Italia host
TV // September 09, 2021
The Boulet Brothers' Dragula season 4 cast revealed: Meet the killer contestants
TV // September 08, 2021
Major Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 crossover has big implications for Rick Grimes
TV // September 02, 2021
The Masked Singer season 6 to introduce shocking new elimination twist
TV // September 02, 2021
Survivor 41 players reveal how they spent their quarantines
TV // September 02, 2021
Michelle Gomez arrives to stop the Sisterhood of Dada in Doom Patrol season 3 trailer
TV // September 01, 2021
Batwoman casts Agent Carter vet Bridget Regan as Poison Ivy
TV // August 30, 2021
What does Trinity K. Bonet do successfully? Quickly: Everything on Drag Race All Stars 6
TV // August 28, 2021
JoJo Siwa's Dancing With the Stars turn will mark the show's first same-sex pairing
TV // August 26, 2021
RuPaul throws his name in the ring to host Jeopardy: 'I'm right here, bitch!'
TV // August 26, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race winners reunite with Miss Congenialities for chaotic Emmys trivia
Emmys // August 25, 2021
Drag Race star Kylie Sonique Love reunites with Alec Mapa 11 years after Snatch Game
TV // August 25, 2021
The Flash recruits Batwoman, Atom, Mia Queen, and more for 5-part event
TV // August 25, 2021
Supergirl's Melissa Benoist teases Mehcad Brooks, Chris Wood, and Jeremy Jordan's finale returns
TV // August 25, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com