Fall Music

An Evening With Silk Sonic review: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak ride a retro soul train
On their debut, the duo style themselves as 21st-century ambassadors of the kind of swagger whose mirror-ball heart belongs to transistor radios and roller discos, not streaming services.
Snail Mail on Lana Del Rey, Lindsay Lohan, and the album that wrecks her
The indie-rock darling behind one of this year's best records shares the soundtrack of her life.
This time, My Morning Jacket's Jim James just wants to have fun
The frontman talks losing money, staying alive, and the message behind his rock band's new album.
The story behind the cover of Duran Duran's new album, Future Past
With the artwork for the British legends' latest, things got a little bit blurry.
The best new songs we heard this week: Adele returns, Young Thug pops the bubbly, Shamir brings the heat
The latest Friday Five has landed.
Adele releases 'Easy on Me' from 30, her first album in 6 years
Listen to the gut-wrenching ballad here.
The best new songs we heard this week: Mitski grows up, Kylie's disco duet, Kelis' midnight cravings
The latest Friday Five has landed.
The best new songs we heard this week: Wale's booty salute, Kali Uchis' SZA collab, and Agnes' night moves
The latest Friday Five has landed.
The best new songs we heard this week: CupcakKe stars as Marge Simpson, Vic Mensa's tasteful summertime ode
29 albums to listen to this fall
The best new songs we heard this week: Kehlani's hymn, Snail Mail's bloody valentine, Nick Cave's confession
ABBA unveil 2 new songs, announce upcoming album and virtual concert series during global livestream event
Carrie Underwood on making a leap with Cry Pretty and taking women on the road: 'I hate being put in a box'

Rostam's ornate solo album explores his 'honest' interpretation of 'American music'
Music // September 15, 2017
Kelly Clarkson protested Dr. Luke — and potentially lost 'millions'
Music // September 14, 2017
P!nk's new album is a 'reflection' of her 'soccer-mom' status — but she still has 's--- to prove'
Music // September 13, 2017
Demi Lovato: Fans will know 'exactly who I'm talking about' on my new album
Music // September 12, 2017
How sexual exploration, love, and grief informed Walk the Moon's 'epic' new LP
Music // September 12, 2017
Michelle Obama's 'we go high' speech inspired new Kelly Clarkson song
Music // September 12, 2017
Kelly Clarkson fact-checks fans' interpretations of her lyrics
Music // September 11, 2017
Kelly Clarkson reveals the heartfelt reason she shut down body-shamer who called her fat
Music // September 08, 2017
Kelly Clarkson: I didn't want to win American Idol
Music // September 07, 2017
Kelly Clarkson explains why she's joining The Voice instead of American Idol
Music // September 07, 2017
EW's Fall Music Preview: Kelly Clarkson is (still) our Idol
Music // September 07, 2017
Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace on 'Shape Shift With Me' and writing love songs
Article // September 12, 2016
Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi details CRX's new single 'Ways to Fake It'
Article // September 09, 2016
Fall Music Preview 2016 42 Biggest Albums of Fall
Gallery // September 08, 2016
Empire of the Sun's Two Vines: How Buddha and Lindsey Buckingham inspired the album
Article // September 07, 2016
Pitbull on the election: 'Every presidential candidate' wants to meet with me
Article // September 07, 2016
Will LCD Soundsystem release an album in 2016? Oddsmaker weighs in
Article // September 06, 2016
Norah Jones: 'Day Breaks' inspired by gun violence, racism, 'people going nuts'
Article // September 06, 2016
Tove Lo's 'Lady Wood': Inside Her Mini-Movie
Article // September 06, 2016
Green Day's Tré Cool on band's return: 'We're ready to rock'
Article // September 01, 2016
First look at Ryan Adams' new fall album
Article // August 31, 2016
Daya: Sit Still Look Pretty album is 'my debut to the world'
Article // August 31, 2016
Common's Black America Again was inspired by 'God, love, and blackness'
Article // August 31, 2016
Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill talks Walls: 'We fought each other and loved each other'
Article // August 30, 2016
Danny Brown explains how 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and Tarantino influenced his new album
Article // August 30, 2016
