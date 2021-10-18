Fall Movies

Most Recent

Sheila Atim pulls no punches starring with Halle Berry in Bruised
Meet the British actress, 30, who romances Halle Berry in the Oscar winner's directorial debut.
Jared Leto reveals his childhood celebrity crushes — and they're as wild as you'd expect
The 'House of Gucci' star would definitely have liked to buy a vowel.
Halle Berry's Bruised trainer had her begging 'for mercy' with this brutal fitness routine
Trainer Peter Lee Thomas breaks down how the Oscar winner prepared to portray a seasoned fighter in her new Netflix movie.
Why Lin-Manuel Miranda gave Tick, Tick... Boom! a frame story about the real Jonathan Larson
Spencer director Pablo Larraín on the casting stories and set secrets behind his Diana biopic
A drama to Di for.
Watch Will Smith be interviewed by two ace journalists: His King Richard daughters
Advertisement

More Fall Movies

Will Smith holds court with Venus and Serena Williams in EW's King Richard cover shoot portraits
King's Court: Will Smith, Venus Williams, and Serena Williams on the journey of making King Richard
The three icons team up for the Oscar-buzzy biopic, in which Smith plays the tennis superstars' father.
U2 joins TikTok to announce new song from Sing 2, 'Your Song Saved My Life'
The Souvenir Part II review: Joanna Hogg's arthouse hit gets a lovely, haunting follow-up
Zack Snyder talks new zombie heist thriller Army of Thieves and 'insane' sci-fi movie Rebel Moon
Last Night in Soho costume designer breaks down the thriller's scary-good vintage glam
Dream Team: Last Night in Soho's Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy on success, horror, and getting in sync

Two of the most promising actresses of their generation finally converge in Edgar Wright's highly anticipated thriller.

All Fall Movies

Olivia Colman has a creeping fascination with Dakota Johnson in The Lost Daughter
Movies // October 18, 2021
What Dune's out-of-this-world costumes reveal about its characters
Movies // October 15, 2021
Jonathan Majors takes the reins of The Harder They Fall
Movies // October 15, 2021
The Power of the Dog cinematographer Ari Wegner on capturing the film's grand spaces and intimate moments
Movies // October 15, 2021
Kodi Smit-McPhee on his mysterious, unforgettable Power of the Dog performance
Movies // October 15, 2021
Watch Dune stars discuss their 'magical' collaboration and the meaning of the spice
Movies // October 15, 2021
Halloween Kills director says the horror sequel is his 'childhood-dreams slasher movie'
Movies // October 15, 2021
Eternals stars Gemma Chan and Richard Madden open up about the film's ageless love story
Movies // October 15, 2021
How Red Notice staged an A-list brawl between Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot
Movies // October 15, 2021
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II decrypts the 'different iteration' of Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections
Movies // October 15, 2021
Check out these 13 gorgeous photos from the set of Dune
Movies // October 14, 2021
Kyle Richards' life in horror: From Eaten Alive to her new film Halloween Kills
Movies // October 14, 2021
Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti preview a troubled marriage in You season 3
TV // October 14, 2021
Tom Holland opens up about Spider-Man: No Way Home and facing off against Alfred Molina
Movies // October 14, 2021
Michael B. Jordan calls working with Denzel Washington on A Journal for Jordan a 'master class'
Movies // October 13, 2021
See the stars of Dune shine in EW's cover shoot portraits
Movies // October 13, 2021
Doing Dune right: Inside the making of the long-awaited (and star-packed) adaptation
Movies // October 13, 2021
Halloween Kills star Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her greatest fears
Movies // October 13, 2021
How a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man got toasted in Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Movies // October 08, 2021
The Last Duel review: A starry, brutal epic rises above its ridiculous hair
Movie Reviews // October 08, 2021
Spencer costume designer Jacqueline Durran on how she turned Kristen Stewart into Princess Diana
Movies // October 07, 2021
Kristen Stewart on the joys of getting older and learning to find and use her voice
Movies // October 06, 2021
Daniel Craig talks No Time to Die and leaving James Bond behind: 'I'll miss it a lot'
Movies // October 05, 2021
Spencer star Kristen Stewart holds court in EW's Fall Movie Preview cover shoot
Movies // October 05, 2021
The Reign Maker: With Spencer, Kristen Stewart could be crowned queen of awards season
Movies // October 05, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com