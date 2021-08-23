Fall Movie Preview

Zack Snyder talks new zombie heist thriller Army of Thieves and 'insane' sci-fi movie Rebel Moon
The producer explains why you don't need to watch 'Army of the Dead' to enjoy its prequel, about a German guy cracking safes during an undead apocalypse.
Eternals first reactions call it the 'most ambitious Marvel movie ever made'
Chloé Zhao gets props for her "superb direction" of the MCU's upcoming film.
Here's every Netflix holiday movie, special, and show coming in late 2021
The streamer will unleash 11 new Christmas movies — its most ever — and season 4 of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards recreate an iconic 'Halloween' moment 40 years later
Original Halloween stars Kyle Richards and Jamie Lee Curtis reunited in the best way during the filming of Halloween Kills.