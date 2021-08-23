Fall Movie Preview

Zack Snyder talks new zombie heist thriller Army of Thieves and 'insane' sci-fi movie Rebel Moon
The producer explains why you don't need to watch 'Army of the Dead' to enjoy its prequel, about a German guy cracking safes during an undead apocalypse.
Eternals first reactions call it the 'most ambitious Marvel movie ever made'
Chloé Zhao gets props for her "superb direction" of the MCU's upcoming film.
See all the stars at the Eternals red carpet premiere
How Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Garfield made Tick, Tick... Boom! their collective labor of love
Here's every Netflix holiday movie, special, and show coming in late 2021
The streamer will unleash 11 new Christmas movies — its most ever — and season 4 of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards recreate an iconic 'Halloween' moment 40 years later
Original Halloween stars Kyle Richards and Jamie Lee Curtis reunited in the best way during the filming of Halloween Kills.
Lady Gaga's House of Gucci costumes are an ode to her mother's Italian elegance
Costume designer Janty Yates says Cynthia Germanotta "carried a certain flair, and [Gaga] wanted to look like her" in vintage Saint Laurent, Gucci, and more.
Sandra Bullock is an ex-con who was incarcerated for a 'heinous' crime in first look at The Unforgivable
'It's a murder mystery within a very complex character drama.'
Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort get star-crossed in new West Side Story trailer
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck know you're wigging out about their Last Duel hairstyles
Duel Perspectives: How Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Nicole Holofcener teamed up for The Last Duel
A killer is on the loose in first look at horror movie There's Someone Inside Your House
The Eyes of Tammy Faye review: Televangelism goes pop in stylized biopic

How Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever brought Dear Evan Hansen from stage to screen
Movies // August 23, 2021
Meet the Eternals: A guide to Marvel's 10 newest heroes
Movies // August 18, 2021
Hope Springs: Go behind the scenes of Marvel's Eternals
Movies // August 18, 2021
Kristen Stewart decks the halls with queer comedy in Happiest Season trailer
Movies // November 09, 2020
American Horror Stories: How a new wave of filmmakers are confronting American racism
Movies // August 26, 2020
Helen Mirren tells the truth about The Good Liar
Movies // October 18, 2019
Terminator: Dark Fate stars Linda Hamilton and Mackenzie Davis on their 'hot and heavy' bond
Movies // October 17, 2019
How the live-action Lady and the Tramp found its canine costars
Movies // October 17, 2019
Take a look inside the new Charlie's Angels costume closet
Movies // October 17, 2019
Laura Dern on reading the Marriage Story script: 'I've never cried so hard'
Movies // October 17, 2019
See gorgeous portraits of Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet at EW's Little Women cover shoot
Movies // October 17, 2019
True Romance: Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet on reuniting for Little Women
Movies // October 17, 2019
How Charlize Theron transformed into Megyn Kelly for Bombshell
Movies // October 16, 2019
See exclusive photos from fall 2019's biggest movies
Movies // October 16, 2019
EW's fall movie guide: 22 movies you should see this season
Movies // October 16, 2019
Ken Watanabe: Starring in Bel Canto was 'my destiny'
Movies // September 13, 2018
Get a behind-the-scenes look at Disney's Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Movies // August 17, 2018
Jennifer Lopez on evolving Working Girl for today's 'underdog' working-class women in Second Act
Movies // August 15, 2018
Channing Tatum on how his love for Looney Tunes led to Smallfoot
Movies // August 14, 2018
Timothée Chalamet on getting put through the acting wringer in Beautiful Boy
Movies // August 13, 2018
Inside the creation of the thrilling new A Star Is Born soundtrack
Movies // August 11, 2018
Peter Parker preps for action in exclusive Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse image
Movies // August 10, 2018
Dakota Johnson was 'terrified' to shoot Suspiria dance sequence
Movies // August 10, 2018
Nicolas Cage's performance in the revenge thriller Mandy was inspired by Jason Voorhees
Movies // August 10, 2018
Hold the Dark director says shoot for Alexander Skarsgård thriller was 'completely insane'
Movies // August 10, 2018
