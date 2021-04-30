Vin Diesel teases that F9 will help fans ‘understand the first movie even more’
Get ready for a drive down memory lane.
In the debut episode of EW's BINGE: The Fast Saga, Vin Diesel looked back on 2001's The Fast and the Furious, from his initial hesitation about signing on to his bond with late costar Paul Walker. But the actor-producer also teased the original film's connection to the upcoming (and space-bound) F9.
"The whole world has this excitement about this movie coming out, but for those who have been with the franchise, it's even more special," Diesel told hosts Derek Lawrence and Chanelle Berlin Johnson. "Because if you can remember the first movie, you are now going to go before the first movie and understand the first movie even more. That's cool. I'm a D&D head, so that's like origin stuff. So to see family members you never thought you would have seen, it's gonna kind of blow your mind. We've been wanting to know, where was Dom before he became Dom? Who were his influences? That's going to be really rich with story, and a lot of fun to see."
But the future teasing didn't stop there! While F9 is finally coming out June 25, Universal has already commissioned two more films from director Justin Lin to wrap up the billion-dollar franchise. "Just wait for 10," says Diesel. "Let's just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can't cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come."
Watch the full interview with Diesel above, listen below, or subscribe to EW's BINGE: The Fast Saga via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also subscribe to EW's YouTube page to catch all the video interviews, and stay tuned to EW.com for even more Fast coverage — including next Friday's chat with Ludacris about 2 Fast 2 Furious.
