Vin Diesel teases that F9 will help fans ‘understand the first movie even more’

"The whole world has this excitement about this movie coming out, but for those who have been with the franchise, it's even more special," Diesel told hosts Derek Lawrence and Chanelle Berlin Johnson. "Because if you can remember the first movie, you are now going to go before the first movie and understand the first movie even more. That's cool. I'm a D&D head, so that's like origin stuff. So to see family members you never thought you would have seen, it's gonna kind of blow your mind. We've been wanting to know, where was Dom before he became Dom? Who were his influences? That's going to be really rich with story, and a lot of fun to see."