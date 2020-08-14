Katya describes holding an amputated foot on EW's Drag Race season 7 podcast

RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Trixie Mattel, Ginger Minj, and Katya touched our hearts and tickled our funny bones *wink* across RuPaul's Drag Race season 7, but the latter drag superstar took things one step further when she literally fondled an amputated foot during a fan photo op.

The iconic trio stopped by the latest episode of EW's BINGE podcast to tell hosts Joey Nolfi and Jillian Sederholm about their time on the Emmy-winning reality competition show (and the publication of the best-selling book Trixie and Katya's Guide to Modern Womanhood), though Katya went beyond skin deep as she lovingly recalled that time she sashayed through a meet-and-greet while holding a follower's severed — and freeze-dried — appendage.

"I love the human body. Always have. The meet-and-greet situation at a show for me, people like to kind of wild out a little bit. One day on Twitter, someone said 'Hey! We're planning on coming to a meet-and-greet, but I just wanted to check to see if you'd be interested in posing with a freeze-dried, human, amputated leg," Katya recalls. "I thought I was going to get to keep the leg, and I was so disappointed. I was really crushed. But, I got to hold it, and it was incredibly well-preserved. The hairs were still on it."

Mattel, Katya's UNHhhh cohost and Guide to Modern Womanhood collaborator, then asks her sister to describe the leg's texture, to which Katya responds: "It was a little waxy, to be honest. It felt almost damp, but it was indeed dry. It was heavy, it was just below the knee, so the whole calf was there. It looked like it was ripped off, like a clean break. It was wild!"

When the hosts ask what she would've done with the leg if she was permitted to take it home, she theorized: "I would chop off my own leg and replace it with that one [or] I would make it into a lamp."

Later in the podcast, Minj joins the show to spill tea on season 7 secrets, including a hilarious revelation of where Jasmine Masters got her infamous loaf of bread that confused even RuPaul during an old lady-themed dance challenge, what happened after Pearl stormed out of the Werk Room, and what really happened behind the scenes when Max nearly fainted during judging, sat on the main stage staircase, and serenaded the crew with a song.

"Max had gotten her critiques, and they weren't good. So, they moved past and they were [giving] Jaidynn [her critiques]... all of a sudden, Max is just going, 'Can I get a glass of water? I'm feeling faint,' Minj remembers, adding that production them fetched a bottle for her before she continued to voice her discomfort and eventually took a seat on the edge of the stage. "While we were sitting there, Ru said to her, 'You remind me of Judy Garland right now!' and it was a compliment.... then she was like, 'Do you take requests?' That's all Ru said, just kidding with her, because that's what Ru does when the cameras are down. She tries to keep everybody's energy up. So, Max said something like, 'I don't do 'Over the Rainbow,' but how about this,' and she sang another Judy song."

