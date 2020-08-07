RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Bianca Del Rio and Adore Delano are one of the most iconic mother-daughter pairings in all of pop culture history, but the adorable spark that eventually ignited between them nearly set the entire RuPaul's Drag Race set ablaze during the first few days of filming.

The season 6 icons stopped by the latest episode of EW's BINGE podcast, where Delano revealed to hosts Joey Nolfi and Jillian Sederholm that, despite their love for each other now, she initially asked the crew to maintain distance between them.

"I remember telling the producers to keep Bianca away from me because I hated her," Delano reveals as Del Rio cackles in the background. "We didn't meet each other until the second day. I've never been wrong about my winners. I'm obsessed with the show, I always clock them.... as soon as I met Bianca, I was like, 'F—, Goddammit, she's winning!'"

The pair quickly became fan favorites across what's typically regarded as one of the best seasons in Drag Race history, and their friendship has since grown after the cameras stopped rolling. Hungry viewers, however, have often called for Del Rio — whom RuPaul ultimately crowned as America's Next Drag Superstar back in 2014 — to return to the set for a long-speculated winner's season, though the whip-smart comedian says such a comeback is unlikely.

"It's a different element," Del Rio observes of the show's evolution, as the Emmy-winning series has skewed its aesthetic toward a younger — yet no less spectacular — crop of queens in recent years, who've amassed large social media followings prior to competing. "First of all and foremost, I'll say it here, no one has ever officially asked me from [production company] World of Wonder.... in interviews I've always said no. Why would I go back to [the training ground of] high school? There's a reason each person won their season. It's a different vehicle. I don't think I'd be cast, I don't think I'd be interested in doing it now, because the game has changed... It's just a different world. So rather than saying I don't get it because I'm old, I'll say it's not for me! I don't think I'd survive this time around!"

Hear Del Rio and Delano spill more season 6 tea above, including their thoughts on Laganja Estranja's wild ride through Drag Race, Del Rio's attempts at "sexy" drag, the physical altercation that almost happened, and which queen trolled a friend by convincing them Drag Race only allowed the cast to eat yogurt during production. And be sure to stay tuned through the very end of the episode for Del Rio's very first "single" as a "recording artist."

