RuPaul's Drag Race top 4 reunite to spill scalding tea on season 13's wildest moments

Gottmik, Kandy Muse, Rosé, and Symone hold a mini reunion to talk sprained ankles, boats, Tamisha, Elliott, and a special performance of Tina Burner's boy band single.

Don't let the smooth taste fool you: RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 isn't over yet!

EW's BINGE podcast recapping the Emmy-winning reality competition series returns (below and on Spotify) with a surprise episode looking back at season 13's wildest moments. Top 4 contestants Symone, Kandy Muse, Gottmik, and Rosé set sail with hosts Joey Nolfi and Jillian Sederholm aboard the S.S. Muse — Kandy's brand new boat — to ride the waves of nostalgia as they look back on the longest-ever season of the show.

After Symone reveals the contents of the McDonald's bag she secured following her snatching of the series' 13th crown, the queens dive deep into all of the gagatrondrizing bits, from Kandy's duel with Tamisha Iman (and the fallout after the episode aired), Gottmik's impact on the trans community, Elliott with 2 Ts' controversy with Symone, the story behind Rosé's sprained ankle, and where their careers are headed next.

Highlights from this episode include:

Gottmik discussing their impact on the way trans men see themselves in media

Kandy and the queens reflect on the fallout from the Tamisha fight

The disconnect between the queens' feelings on Kandy and the fans' feelings on Kandy

Symone on playing Harriet Tubman for Snatch Game

Symone addressing Elliott's use of the word "aggressive" when discussing her drag

A special guest performance by Tina Burner's boy band 5th Ring (and the queens react)

Rosé dishes on what went through her mind during Tina's infamous makeover

Reactions to the roast and Utica's intent with her controversial jokes

Gottmik dishes on working with Paris Hilton and her reaction to the Snatch Game

The queens hilariously respond to Utica and Olivia Lux's dating rumors

Symone reveals the iconic last-minute decision to do her Whitney Houston performance with a handkerchief (and where she got the rag from)

Rosé reveals the story behind her sprained ankle (Denali is involved!)

The queens look ahead and muse on Kandy's pitch for a dating show

RuPaul's Drag Race 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 13 top 4 reunion gets all the tea on EW's BINGE podcast. | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1 (4)

So, grab one of Symone's Diana Ross breasts as a floatation device and hitch a ride on the S.S. Muse, because EW's BINGE podcast is back, back, back again. Listen to our full RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 recap reunion with Symone, Kandy Muse, Gottmik, and Rosé above. The full episode is also available on Spotify now!

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of all 13 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, featuring exclusive interviews with the season 13 top four, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more.

