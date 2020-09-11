EW's BINGE podcast welcomes season 11 winner and Miss Congeniality to spill all the behind-the-scenes secrets on that time West snapped on Ariel Versace, Branjie, mean magicians, and the struggles queens of color face after the show.

Yvie Oddly and Nina West hilariously recall when congeniality cracked on Drag Race season 11

Drag is magic. But it's also tragic if you're Ariel Versace on the receiving end of a hilarious pop off in the midst of Wig Gate.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 winner Yvie Oddly and Miss Congeniality Nina West stopped by the most recent episode of EW's BINGE podcast to tell hosts Joey Nolfi and Jillian Sederholm about a particularly testy, unaired moment that saw the latter queen — regarded as one of the kindest, gentlest souls in the RuGirl family — losing it in the middle of the season's most peculiar controversies.

"Wig Gate was such a big thing for our season," West said, as Oddly chimed in about the "so stupid" moment that, in the simplest of terms, sort of (but then later sort of didn't) involve various queens being accused of stealing Versace's wigs after her elimination. Tensions flared up over the confusion when the previously eliminated queens returned to the Werk Room for the perennial makeover challenge. "I completely lost my cool. All of those girls came back on my elimination episode," West recalls. "At this point, I was really raw. I had a feeling that this just might be my time, I was like, I think I'm going home. It was right when those girls walked in, and Ariel looked over at my station and she goes, 'That's my wig!' and I completely lost my s---. I don't think there were any cameras on me. I was like, I don't know why she would accuse me of stealing, I don't need to steal! Ariel and I have obviously talked about it since, because I popped off as the most Nina West pop off I've ever done."

Oddly also remembers the moment with a laugh, mimicking West's tone as she delivered a fatal, verbal blow to Versace after the accusation: "You cut her off immediately like, 'No, no, no, no, sweetie! That's my wig. It, unfortunately, looks like it's styled like one of your wigs!'"

Elsewhere on the episode, Oddly discusses an update on her overall health and the status of her Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, what her hot dad has been up to in quarantine, the difficulties queens of color face after graduating from the show, and another tense moment with that dreaded magician who guest-starred on the magic show challenge episode.

Listen to the full episode above.

