Monét X Change, Eureka tell EW's BINGE podcast about sponges, secret, unaired reveals, and how to keep your wig intact while skydiving.

Monét X Change and Eureka admit there were almost more Drag Race season 10 finale reveals

The ladies stopped by the latest installment of EW's BINGE podcast to tell hosts Joey Nolfi and Jillian Sederholm about the planned-but-never-unveiled reveals that nearly hit the grand finale spotlight, including one that might've literally smoked the audience right out of the building.

"I had neon smoke bombs that were supposed to go off," Eureka recalls. "The whole idea behind it was smoke and mirrors, that's why the bottom layer [of my look] was this mirrored leotard.... there were three spots: one in the center and one on each hip where the smoke bombs go in, and I'd just pull the tabs and they go off as I'm dancing. But when I practiced one, there was so much smoke I was like, bitch, I will fill up that whole auditorium and get disqualified!"

O'Hara's jaw-dropping attempt at releasing live butterflies from pods hidden inside her breasts virtually disqualified her from the competition, as the planned spectacle led to her untimely elimination after the creatures didn't take flight as she'd hoped, but instead fell to the floor.

"The cutest thing was how emotional it made Aquaria, randomly. It was so sweet. Me and Aquaria were backstage and when it happened, luckily there was a chair there, but Aquaria collapsed into a chair with shock," Eureka remembers. "It was weird because me and Aquaria were very shook, and we had to go out right after. We were shaking and freaked out."

In a separate interview, X Change muses on the over-reliance on reveals, which was apparent to everyone watching the final four contestants — O'Hara, Aquaria, Eureka, and Kameron Michaels — step out onto the stage in their lip-sync attire.

"Ever since the Sasha Velour countdown to the crown situation, everyone feels the need to do this crazy thing. What people are missing is that when Sasha Velour did it, it made sense with the story. It furthered the narrative of what she was trying to tell," X Change, a friend and supporter of O'Hara's, says, while keeping it real when assessing her sister's approach. "For Asia to pull out butterflies for Janet Jackson's 'Nasty,' it made no sense! If you did something with blood or gore, that makes sense, but there was no reason...."

"There's a shot of all four of them right before they know who's lip-syncing against who, and Asia's in these huge square t-ts, Kameron is in a typical every bar queen reveal getup, Eureka looks like [they're] hiding whatever under [their] purple thing, and Aquaria's in a half-eaten Chipotle burrito.... it was so obvious. So in that regard, we all knew something was coming!" she added.

Elsewhere on the episode, X Change discusses the inspiration for her iconic sponge dress, explains the origins of the British tongue, what happened backstage during the tense moments The Vixen stormed off the set during the reunion, and sky-diving off a building in a pussycat wig, while a separate conversation with O'Hara covers her clash with The Vixen, a shocking moment with Miz Cracker during the inner saboteur challenge, and what we can expect from season 2 of her HBO series We're Here.

