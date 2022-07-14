"I’ve really seen what a beautiful and nice person Trinity is. It’s not something for the camera," Monét tells EW of her RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 sister.

Monét X Change reveals how she and Trinity The Tuck bonded after 'air of savagery' on All Stars 4

The relationship between the All Stars 4 champions (and current All Stars 7 competitors) has strengthened over time, as Monét tells EW's BINGE podcast (below) that mutual experiences both on and off the Emmy-winning show have brought them closer together since the queens each took a crown on AS4 back in 2019.

"All Stars 4 was the first time I ever met Trinity, and Trinity will tell you, Trinity really wanted to win, and when Trinity is in pageant competition mode, she can be a little savage, right?" Monét explains. "It's not like she tried to do something crazy, but there was definitely an air of savagery. After the show, working a little bit together, we got to know each other more, and I got to see Trinity for Trinity. After we both won, we got to work a lot together, and I've seen this really beautiful side of Trinity that I didn't necessarily experience on All Stars 4 because she was really trying to win that s---. Since then, I've hung out with Trinity a lot and we've done a lot of stuff together and I've really seen what a beautiful and nice person Trinity is. It's not something for the camera."

She points to Trinity's willingness to help other queens with their looks in the Werk Room — something the queen has done repeatedly since All Stars 7 premiered in May — as indicative of the heart that beats underneath the tightest tuck in the industry.

"Even on this All Stars season, everything Trinity was doing on and off camera just showed what a genuinely sweet, amazing person Trinity is, and I really have grown to love Trinity immensely since All Stars 4," continues the season 10 alum. "She's a very good person, she's very kind, and she's very sweet, and she'll go out of her way, sometimes to her detriment, to help other people."

Monét's words come after the pair had a moving moment on the Untucked couch together, expressing love and admiration for each other through tears — all while season 5 winner Jinkx Monsoon hilariously underscored the end of their moment with an expertly timed strum of her ukulele.

She also shared another moment (non-musical, however) with Jinkx on episode 9 of AS7, which saw the top-two challenge-winning queens perform in the first-ever spoken word lip-sync-for-your-legacy on the Main Stage. Together, they performed Dixie Carter's iconic "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia" monologue from the hit sitcom Designing Women, which was widely applauded by viewers, though some took issue with the fact that the queens didn't duke it out over a dance beat.

"I think that it's ridiculous," Monét — who has previously performed the number in clubs prior to the latest AS7 episode — says when asked about the criticism. "Say hallelujah to the drag legends, people like Lypsinka, who started doing that s---, and Candis Cayne, who really put lip-syncing to spoken word on the map. If people think that it's a boomer thing, then drag is not for you, bitch, go watch something else, go watch hockey, go watch Allen Iverson dribble the ball. I don't know if he plays basketball anymore, but, sure, touchdown. Like, just don't participate in drag if you can't appreciate all kinds of it. It's not for you, Mary."

