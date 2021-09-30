RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 top 4 reunion reveals which epic moment 'was not a joke'

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Recorded on the fly — literally, as reigning queen Kylie Sonique Love rushed through an airport — EW's RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 reunion is hereby dubbed The Sisterhood of the Traveling Sisterhood. The AS6 top four gathered together for a special video episode of EW's BINGE podcast (above) for the first time since September's finale, and they're spilling all the tea on the wildest, funniest, shadiest happenings that made theirs one of the best seasons in Drag Race her-story — including Yara Sofia's incredible "F--- you all!" exit line.

"It was not a joke.... Just a fact! She meant it, and she looked each one of us dead in our eyes and said it!" Ginger Minj explains with a laugh. Eureka says it all felt "serious" in the moment, but they can all look back on it now and laugh: "That's the merch I want Yara to make, honey! Get me a shirt with Yara on it that says 'F--- you all,' I would wear it!"

Ra'Jah O'Hara also reveals that she spent only $600 on runway outfits for the entire competition — including her challenge-winning performance in the Blue Ball and her incredible eyeball couture — which she feels redeemed her standing in the eyes of the judges and the fans since season 11. There is, however, one AS6 moment she apologizes for: the infamous lip-sync against Kameron Michaels to Charli XCX's "Boom Clap."

"I was a little bit nervous to watch it because I knew what I was giving in the moment, and I knew it wasn't impressive, so I wasn't expecting it to be one of those drop-dead, Ra'Jah standout moments. I was not prepared, I didn't think I was going to win the challenge, so I didn't prepare and learn the song all the way," she says. "Me winning that challenge was an absolute shock, and then having to perform that song, especially in front of Charli XCX, I wish I would've prepared a little bit more, because I know how dynamic of a performer that I am, so that wasn't my best and I do apologize to Charli, but that's the way it happened!"

EW's Binge RuPaul's Drag Race 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' reunion with Kylie Sonique Love, Eureka, Ra'Jah O'Hara, and Ginger Minj on EW's BINGE podcast.

Other highlights from this episode include:

The group reflects on the truth behind Eureka's missing finger from the All Stars 6 promo

Ra'Jah breaks down her $600 dress budget for the entire season

Ginger explains why she voted for her friend, Jiggly Caliente, to leave the competition (and confirms whether or not she gave her that Disney World trip Jiggly hilariously requested after the show)

Ra'Jah discusses the bond between her season 11 sisters, and gets emotional recalling Silky Nutmeg Ganache's redemption in the eyes of the fans

Eureka spills tea on her American Horror Story guest role (and dishes on season 4 finalist Chad Michaels' cut scene)

The group remembers watching the Lip-Sync Smackdown episode with cocktails in hand

Eureka savors her platonic relationship with Trinity K. Bonet

Ra'Jah confirms that Kylie gave her a Miley Cyrus-inspired outfit to wear during the finale music video shoot

Kylie explains what was going through her mind during her incredible lip-sync tumble during the finale

Kylie sounds off on people trying to keep women from doing drag

EW's BINGE podcast recap of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 is available now wherever you listen to podcasts. Listen to the episode audio above, and watch the video reunion with Kylie, Ginger, Eureka, and Ra'Jah at the top of this post.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: