EW's BINGE podcast returns with an exclusive dive into AS1 with Jujubee and Alexis Mateo on wet padding, THAT iconic Untucked, and Latrice Royale's El Pollo Loco chaos.

Jujubee and Alexis Mateo reveal who else almost quit RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 1

EW's BINGE podcast is back, back, back again with a new season diving deep into the herstory of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

The new batch of episodes kicks off (below) with a RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 1 recap featuring Jujubee and Alexis Mateo spilling tea on the season's wildest secrets — including a major reveal that the latter considered leaving the competition before it even began.

"It brought me back to, you know at recess when you're playing dodgeball and you're the last one picked? I was like, what if nobody picks me!" Jujubee jokes of the season's gaggy twist that saw the queens enter the Werk Room alone, but compete in pairs they had to sort themselves into.

Jujubee ended up pairing with season 2 alum Raven, while Mateo joined forces with her season 3 sister (and current All Stars 6 competitor) Yara Sofia, and while she looks back on the partnership with affection now, the initial shock of the twist nearly sent her sashaying away on her own accord.

"I'm easy to make a decision to go," Mateo remembers, adding that she "fiercely" debated checking out of the contest. "If you go back and look at it, I go back and look at that door several times!"

Other highlights from this episode include:

The queens reflect on Pandora Boxx's reaction to pairing up with controversial queen Mimi Imfurst (and their attempts to soothe her emotions off-camera).

Mateo explains the story behind her famous "act a fool, girl" clash in Untucked.

Mateo gives an update on her infamous military boyfriend from season 3.

Jujubee savors the memory of squirting whipped cream down an unsuspecting stranger's pants during the outdoor prank challenge (Mateo also has some feelings on this).

Both queens dish on the matchup-within-a-matchup on the makeover episode, which saw Jujubee and Raven lightly tussling with actress Kady Z over her drag reinvention.

Mateo tells us how she really felt when Sofia tag-teamed the lip-sync by pushing "the button."

Jujubee reveals how she and Raven mounted one of the most emotional lip-syncs in Drag Race herstory, set to Robyn's "Dancing on My Own."

Both queens kiki over a hilarious, hangry memory of a time the cast banded together in solidarity because they really wanted Popeye's (and Jujubee confirms she did, in fact, get fried chicken after the Raven lip-sync).

Listen to EW's full RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 1 recap above, and stay tuned for more full-season deep-dives with special guests — including Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Shea Couleé, and more — in the weeks ahead.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!

