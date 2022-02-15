Jasmine tells EW Alyssa used Jorgeous' phone to FaceTime her after RuPaul joked that she was a "younger version" of the season 5 alum: "It was honestly the best feeling."

Jasmine Kennedie received a BEAST of a surprise when Alyssa Edwards unexpectedly FaceTimed her.

The RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 contestant tells EW's BINGE podcast (below) that, after Mama Ru jokingly said the New York City-based queen reminded her of a "younger version" of Alyssa on a recent episode, the season 5 and All Stars 2 icon called to kiki about the moment.

"She goes, 'Oh my God, Miss Jasmine!' and I freaked out," she recalls, explaining that much of her shock came from the fact that Alyssa used the phone of Jasmine's fellow season 14 sister Jorgeous to make the call, so she wasn't expecting to see a different face on the other end of the line. "I was like, 'what are you doing FaceTiming me on Jorgeous' phone?' and she was like, 'baby, I have a gig with her, I had to call you, she said she had your number. I just want to let you know I love you and keep on doing you.'"

Jasmine says Alyssa's sentiment gave her "the best feeling" of validation, especially because she considers the dancing diva to be a "goddess" among the Drag Race family. She goes on to voice deep appreciation for another member of her new brood, Maddy Morphosis — a season 14 sister she clashed with in the Werk Room, though Jasmine stresses that there's no love lost between them.

Jasmine Kennedie; Alyssa Edwards Jasmine Kennedie reveals surprise phone call from Alyssa Edwards after RuPaul compared them on 'Drag Race.' | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

"I know I'm the queen of the gab, but I felt like he was talking a lot," Jasmine jokes about her explosive Untucked clash with Maddy. "We just took our anger out towards what we could've done better out on each other. It was great television."

Maddy and Jasmine fight in Untucked Jasmine Kennedie and Maddy Morphosis fight in Untucked on RuPaul's Drag Race. | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

She remembers that both queens spoke on the phone shortly after they returned home from filming.

"I called him like, 'Hey, I'm really sorry,'" she explains. "Clearly at that moment, we were very mad at each other, but right after the lip-sync we looked at each other like, 'hey, babe, I love you, I know you love me,' so we very much so moved on very quickly and I'm very happy for that."

