Sung Kang on embracing 'rare' journey of Han, 'Hollywood story' return in F9

"I was asking him what he was drinking or smoking — how do you bring a character back from the dead?"

That was Sung Kang's initial reaction when director Justin Lin shared with him the plan to revive his fan-favorite Fast & Furious character, Han. Oh, we should probably clarify that this was the first revival, considering Han is back from the dead for a second time in the upcoming F9.

Appearing on the latest episode of EW's BINGE: The Fast Saga, Kang shared these thoughts and many more on the "rare" journey he's gone on with Han, beginning with Lin's well-received 2003 low-budget drama Better Luck Tomorrow and somehow continuing right into 2006's The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

"When Tokyo Drift came along, Justin had given me and a couple of other actors from Better Luck Tomorrow a call to have lunch and break the news," Kang tells hosts Derek Lawrence and Chanelle Berlin Johnson. "It was like, 'Hey, I got this great opportunity to direct this movie called Fast & Furious,' and we're like, 'What?!' If you go back to the movie, he actually references Fast & Furious in Better Luck Tomorrow. Look where we've come from, coming from this little film Better Luck Tomorrow to actually inside the gates of Universal Studios! And when Justin first spoke about Tokyo Drift, he was telling me and the other actors that there really isn't a role for us in the film. Justin's really honest and he trusts his gut and it's really about casting for him."

Continues Kang, "And then Justin gave me a call and said, 'Why don't you just go in and read for the Sean Boswell character? It's already cast, but it's a great opportunity for you to meet the casting directors for future opportunities. So I went in there and read, had a lot of fun, and then a few weeks later, Justin called and said Bow Wow was cast and there's an opportunity for a smaller character; I think his name was Phoenix at the time. [They] were going to cast a hip-hop artist for that, but since [they] already had Bow Wow as Twinkie, there's an opportunity to open it up, and the pitch was, why can't we hire an Asian-American character with a non-discrete lineage. He is not Japanese, we don't really know who he is. It wasn't really written out at the beginning, but then it just eventually evolved."

Sung Kang Credit: Sidney Baldwin/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Han in Tokyo Drift was a far cry from the smalltime high school criminal introduced in Better Luck Tomorrow; he had experience, he had aged, he had slowed down. Despite Lucas Black's Sean Boswell being the film's lead, you couldn't take your eyes off Han, which made his death late in the movie an emotional gut punch for both Sean and the audience. Previously speaking on EW's BINGE, Lin revealed that he was originally uninterested in returning to Fast post-Tokyo Drift, but changed his mind after a road trip with his wife and Kang brought them to a random Arby's for lunch, and it's there where Kang was mobbed by a group of teenagers calling out Han's name. "I was driving on the on-ramp back after lunch and I said, 'God, it's too bad Han is dead,'' shared Lin. "Sung looked at me and said, 'Does he have to be?' I had my flip phone and called Universal and said, 'I'm in.'"

"I was asking him what he was drinking or smoking — how do you bring a character back from the dead?" says Kang with a laugh. "I kind of was scratching my head going, I wonder if this is disrespectful to the audience, or is it going to be hokey? And I had a talk with a veteran producer friend of mine and he said, 'You know how rare it is for a studio to change the timeline to bring back a character? You should really embrace it.' So I was like, let's go for it. And under Justin's guidance, I knew he was going to make it into something that we could be proud of."

The next three films, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6, all served as prequels to Tokyo Drift, with Fast 6's mid-credits scene catching up and once again featuring Han's death scene. Only this time it was revealed that he wasn't killed by a random driver, it was actually Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), the revenge-fueled brother of previous baddie Owen Shaw (Luke Evans).

"Now Statham is a crazy story," says Kang. "Years ago, I did this movie called War, and Jason Statham was the star, I played this little character, and the bad guy was Jet Li. I got to work with a couple of heroes. And I remember when we finished the film, Jason and I were at the airport together, for some reason we were flying out on the same plane, and he goes, 'What are you doing next?' I say, 'I got cast in this movie called The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.' And he's like, 'Oh, yeah? That's a great thing to be a part of, mate.' And I was like, 'Really?!' Years later, I was talking to Jason about that: 'Think about it, man, like we actually talked about this thing and, full circle, we come back and you're the dude that is taking me out!' That's pretty cool."

With Han dead (again), for all intents and purposes, Fast 6 was finally the end of the road for both Kang and Lin. "We thought it was over," the actor admits. "What a great ride, we enjoyed it, [the films] changed our lives, and we met some amazing people. Definitely taught me more than I ever expected about the business of Hollywood, so I was totally happy and content."

Fast Five

And then began the calls for "justice for Han." In Lin and Kang's absence, Statham's Shaw went from killing Han to being the hero of his own spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw. Fans weren't happy with the erasure of a beloved character and family member.

"I would see it every day," he shares. "I didn't want to get too emotionally invested, because these are huge moments in our lives and you don't want your expectations up too high. But then I started noticing that studios were listening to social media, they were listening to the fans, and with all the negative things about social media these days, the one thing that I think is really positive is that it does give you an insight to what people are thinking."

Fast-forward to Jan. 2020, Lin was back in the director's chair and the epic first F9 trailer ends with the reveal that Han is back and that "justice is coming."

"The opportunity of coming back together, c'mon, that's a Hollywood story right there," declares Kang. "To find justice in wherever the injustice is, and to play off of that and to have a call to action. I feel like this is the film that we're really in tune and connected with the fan base. You have to step back and go, 'Wow, there must have been something really powerful from these films and these characters for people to spend their time and resources to say I want justice for this character.' Sometimes I go, how did all this happen? It gives you perspective and tells you that you got to really just be grateful for the things that are happening to you."

F9 Credit: Universal Pictures

While Statham isn't expected to appear in the new film, he seems more than willing to play his part in the forthcoming justice. "They better bring me back, because I need to put out that fire," he recently told EW with a laugh. "If he's got any score to settle, it's with me."

Don't worry, even without Statham, F9 is packed with stars, including returnees Kang, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. And the big new addition is John Cena, who joins as Jakob Toretto, the long-lost brother of Dom (Diesel) and Mia (Brewster).

"Family sums up the whole film," says Kang, dropping the franchise's favorite word. "All the trailers and everything are kind of misleading. With all these big stunts and massive action scenes, it's like you start losing perspective. You go, how do you ground everything? Where do you go back to? And it's been family for [Lin]. F9, it's like, there could be some fatigue. I don't live in la la land, you read like, 'Again? Where are you guys going to go? Come on, let it die. It's over.' And I go, all right, I get it. I get it in terms of action there can be a ceiling, but in terms of real honest family themes, these stories can go forever because we can relate with family and family issues and drama forever."

Sung Kang Sung Kang and Vin Diesel in 'F9' | Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal

That being said, he also knows they need to "keep topping" when it comes to their incredible (and now out of this world) action sequences. "That's the joke, like where do we go next?" says Kang. "I guess you go in a submarine, and after that I guess we go to space, and after space where do we go? I think we'll be in heaven and that's 10."

