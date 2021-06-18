Despite playing world-class hacker Ramsey in the last three Fast & Furious movies, Nathalie Emmanuel is admittedly still no tech expert.

"I get locked out of email all the time," the actress told EW's BINGE: The Fast Saga hosts Derek Lawrence and Chanelle Berlin Johnson. "I'll be honest, I was slightly late to logging on because I couldn't get into my email on this laptop. That happened immediately before we started speaking. So I'm not even joking, I have to AirDrop the link from my email from my phone to this laptop in order to come on. I've learned how to do AirDrop, though!"

Emmanuel's relationship with Fast & Furious pre-dates her being cast in 2015's Furious 7, with her first viewing of 2001's The Fast and the Furious leaving a mark on her at an early age. "It was at a friend's house, and I just remember being blown away by the way that this movie had so much diversity," she says. "I had never seen that before, and I remember that really impacting me. I was probably slightly too young to watch it, so that's why it was at a friend's house; it wasn't in cinema, because my mom would not have approved of that. [Laughs]"

Nathalie Emmanuel Nathalie Emmanuel in 'The Fate of the Furious' | Credit: Universal Pictures

The Game of Thrones alum hadn't seen all of the subsequent films when first approached to audition for the role of Ramsey, so she appreciated both the chance to binge-watch them all (too bad she didn't have BINGE: The Fast Saga back then!) and the opportunity to play a "brilliant, smart, and capable" character.

"I often feel so attracted to women who are so undeniably talented, and Ramsey is absolutely that," says Emmanuel. "On a personal level, because of the impact that Fast & Furious has had for me as a woman of mixed Black heritage, and seeing the diversity of those movies and how they grow, being a part of that huge impact that those movies have across the entire world was just so exciting. The idea that someone might one day see me and feel represented the way that I did when I was a kid."

While she couldn't have been more excited to be stepping into this world, Emmanuel still found herself nervous as she prepared for her first scene in Furious 7, which found her surrounded by the entire main cast.

"It was terrifying, I'm not even going to pretend," she recalls. "All of these guys I've just grown up watching, whether it was in the Fast movies, or in the many, many projects they'd all done. It was a bit like, 'These are Hollywood movie stars, and then there's me.' I remember being quite intimidated, but I also had such a warm welcome by them. Straightaway it was like, 'Oh, you're just one of us now.'"

Nathalie Emmanuel The cast of 'The Fate of the Furious.' | Credit: Matt Kennedy/Universal

No one could have expected what the Furious 7 experience would be like for everyone involved, considering longtime star Paul Walker died in an automobile accident during a break from filming. Production was immediately put on hold and the future of the project was unclear. The cast and crew eventually returned to complete Furious 7, which served as an emotional goodbye to Walker and his character, Brian O'Conner. Shortly after the record-breaking success of 7, Fast got to work on The Fate of the Furious, the first film without Walker since 2006's The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

"I think the desire to make [the films] as great as possible was already through the roof, but it just went up stratospherically," explains Emmanuel. "I think after that incredibly devastating loss, coming back to do 8, where we were just coming back to this whole new story, we had a new director… I think some of that momentum of, 'We've got to make this great, we've got to keep going' just followed us. Obviously Paul was such a huge part of it, and he still lives within it, so we wanted to be able to keep his memory alive and just keep experiencing the joy that we do when we're together and making these movies."

As Emmanuel became an integral part of a massive franchise like Fast, she was simultaneously a major presence on possibly the biggest show in television history, a.k.a. Game of Thrones. Ironically, Fate of the Furious featured one of Emmanuel's Thrones costars in Kristofer Hivju (Tormund!) and filmed some scenes in Iceland, a location also used on the series. And yet, the actress has still never spoken to Hivju on-camera or been to Iceland.

"I think when we reached Winterfell [in the final season], we were in the same room, but there was no conversation; I would love to know how that conversation [would have] went," she says with a laugh. "The Iceland stuff [in Fast], we shot in a carpark in Atlanta, in 100 degree weather. Tyrese [Gibson] is the only one that went, and it's funny because he is like … Sorry, Tyrese, but, he is not one for the cold. He's not built for it. I just thought it was so funny that of all of us, it was Tyrese that got sent to Iceland.'

Nathalie Emmanuel Nathalie Emmanuel and Ludacris in 'Furious 7' | Credit: Scott Garfield/Universal Pictures

Speaking of Gibson, since her introduction, Ramsey has been positioned in the middle of a possible love triangle alongside Gibson's Roman and Ludacris' Tej. And, like her character, Emmanuel can't pick one.

"They are both very attractive, capable, leading men in their own right - who could choose?" she says. "I'll be honest, I always loved the fact that she's not connected to any of the people in a kind of personal relationship way. But, if I was to pick somebody for Ramsey... it's so hard. But just purely on interest, it would probably be Tej. But sometimes people want to date the person who does absolutely the opposite of what they do, so I don't know."

Emmanuel may like that Ramsey isn't tied to anyone in the films via a personal relationship, but that doesn't mean she isn't wishing for some more backstory - and she has a dream choice for the actor to help provide a window into that.

"I tell you who, just because I love her and I know her and I want to work with her, is Lashana Lynch," she says of the "badass" Captain Marvel star, who Emmanuel thinks would be perfect as Ramsey's London-based best friend. "I want a girl spin-off. We find a way to bring everybody back, and we make of a badass girl Fast movie. I'm so here for that. That's the Fast spin-off that I want, that I demand!"