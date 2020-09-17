Queens reveal Jeff Goldblum sent Drag Race season 12 debate hilariously off-script
Crystal admits to EW's BINGE podcast that she had no idea who El DeBarge was, the queens discuss Aiden's naps, Jackie gets emotional over her American flag hijab, and Jaida and Heidi celebrate being winners, baby!
Perhaps Jeff Goldblum would like to retattle the retittle of his rebuttals during the RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 debate challenge.
Iconic queens Jaida Essence Hall, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, and Crystal Methyd stopped by the final episode of EW's BINGE podcast to tell hosts Joey Nolfi and Jillian Sederholm about one of the most hilarious improvised moments of season 12, in which Goldblum — a guest judge and participant on episode 9's mock political summit — hilariously went off-script. And the ensuing chaos gave us perhaps season 12's best quote.
"I think we must admire the improv skills of our hosts, who took us in a different direction. There was a little bit of stuff we didn't know how to answer because they were questions that we were like, A, this wasn't part of the official debate prep, and B, there were things we knew we couldn't answer because he was asking us to sing some copyrighted songs!" Cox recalls as her season 12 sisters erupt with laughter around her. "I think Jeff Goldblum was just trying to have fun with us!"
Though Closet squeals "hijacked the challenge!" in the background, Hall is quick to clarify Goldblum's approach to the challenge was a lighthearted attempt to enliven the moment: "I don't think he tried to sabotage us, he just didn't understand the assignment!" she says. "Which, then, we also felt like we didn't understand the assignment, and that's when I changed my [approach]. I was like, I'll just do whatever!"
Adds Cox: "That's why Jaida was the winner of this challenge, because Jaida was like, 'Alright, then I'm going to throw out everything I prepared and I'm just going to say look over there!'"
Elsewhere on the episode, the queens discuss Crystal genuinely not knowing who El DeBarge was when RuPaul affectionately compared her to the recording artist, Jackie gets emotional over her American flag hijab moment on the runway, and Jaida (season 12 winner) and Heidi (Miss Congeniality) discuss their lasting impact as the first pair of Black queens to take titles on a single season of the show.
Rock M. Sakura — eliminated second, far before her proper time — also delivers the Snatch Game performance she never got to give on the show as a foul-mouthed Helen Kane, the voice of beloved cartoon character Betty Boop, and Bootleg Opinions host Yuhua Hamasaki remixes a runway look with her signature taste for impeccable design.
All episodes of EW's BINGE podcast on RuPaul's Drag Race are available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your favorite shows. Check out our ongoing collection of Snatch Game Fantasy podcast segments as well to hear eliminated queens perform characters they never got the chance to play on their original season.
