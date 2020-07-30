Alyssa Edwards, Jinkx Monsoon reveal the Drag Race season 5 girl Alaska called 'the devil'

EW's BINGE podcast goes inside Snatch Game, the comedy roast, Jinkx's crush on Ivy Winters, and the status of the ugliest dress in Drag Race history.

Superstar entertainer Alyssa Edwards is generally accepted as an iconic gift sent down from Gay Heaven, but getting to a place of mutual adoration might've taken her RuPaul's Drag Race season 5 sisters on a trip to hell and back.

Franchise legends Edwards and crowned queen Jinkx Monsoon stopped by the latest episode of EW's BINGE podcast to click-clack down memory lane for an adoring recap of their time on the Emmy-winning reality competition series, with the latter recalling a hilarious moment between Edwards and fellow contestant Alaska that wasn't captured on camera.

"I think Detox, Coco, and Roxxxy were all filming their confessionals, so we had this rare moment where we were unsupervised," Monsoon tells BINGE hosts Joey Nolfi and Jillian Sederholm. "We were sitting eating dinner together, and it was almost midnight. Alyssa asks Alaska, 'What did you first think of me the first time you met me? Now we're good friends, but, like, what was your first thought?' And Alaska looked her dead in the eyes and said, 'I thought you were the devil.'"

The pair erupts in laughter while remembering the exchange, which Edwards clearly found amusing: "I looked at that lady and said, 'Now, girl, I go to church and I pray, and that's what you looked at me and thought?'" Edwards, a seasoned pageant diva and choreographer, continues with a laugh. "And she did tell me: 'You girls that are very seasoned in this pageantry world, it's intimidating!'"

Elsewhere in the episode, Edwards and Monsoon discuss their iconic Snatch Game performances (Monsoon's as Little Edie for the better, Edwards' as Katy Perry for the... well... let's just say she admits to EW she thought she was going to win the challenge and, uh, didn't), Edwards' rise through the ranks of superstardom, Monsoon's very real crush on eventual Miss Congeniality winner Ivy Winters, Edwards' notecard fumble that sank her comedy roast performance, and what became of Edwards' dress that was labeled as the ugliest in Drag Race history by then-judge Santino Rice.

Listen to Edwards and Monsoon spill all the season 5 tea in the latest episode of EW's BINGE above. New episodes are available every Thursday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

