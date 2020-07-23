Latrice Royale, Chad Michaels recall unaired Phi Phi clash from Drag Race season 4

EW's BINGE podcast recaps season 4 with Latrice Royale and Chad Michaels, who also reveal the scandalous items Willam sends them in the mail.

The level of queer excellence to graduate from RuPaul's Drag Race season 4? Far too much. But that doesn't mean these ladies didn't have to fight tooth and (sparkly) nail to get there.

Season 4 icons Chad Michaels and Latrice Royale join the latest episode of EW's BINGE podcast to recall all the juicy drama and heartwarming sisterhood that went down on one of fans' favorite seasons of the Emmy-winning reality competition program, including a particularly tense exchange between Michaels and Phi Phi O'Hara that never made it to air. And, like all epic battles throughout world history, it began in a room filled with wigs.

"There was one night when they let us stay an extra hour to work on wigs.... She started in on me, and I said something like 'You know what Phi Phi? I was on The Jay Leno Show. I appeared on The Jay Leno Show as Cher,'" Michaels remembers of an earlier highlight in his pre-Drag Race career as a celebrity impersonator. "What have you done?' And she just goes, 'Yeah, you were on The Jay Leno Show... as a joke!' and I just, if my head could've exploded, it would've. But the tragedy of the story is that it was not caught on camera. It would've rivaled the Party City scene [between Sharon Needles and O'Hara]."

Royale admits she "missed" the moment because she was dealing with drama of her own: A wayward prop during the infamous boat-decorating challenge where the queens were tasked with making over personal wooden rafts and floating them down the runway.

"My boat didn't fit, remember? They had to rebuild my boat and I had to do my stuff the next day," the self-proclaimed "large and in charge, chunky yet funky" diva says. "They brought all those boats in made the same size, and, bitch, I was like, I can't squeeze up in this, not with my body on, I put on padding! So they had to take the boat apart and rebuild it while everybody was decorating their boat!"

Later, the pair stresses their love for both O'Hara and Willam, who was memorably disqualified from the competition for mysterious reasons.

"Willam is fierce," Michaels says, while Royale feels she has a "love fest" going on with the Emmy-nominated EastSiders actor as the queen she's "closest to now from the season."

"Me and Christopher, my husband, always say if there was ever some s— to really go down, there are a few handful of girls that you know will be there. Chad, Willam, Manila... these girls I know got your back," Royale explains.

Continues Michaels: "He'll surprise you. He'll just send you something in the mail out of random." The contents of such packages? Well, as Royale reveals: "Dildos! Poppers!"

Listen to EW's BINGE podcast recap of RuPaul's Drag Race season 4 in full above, and tune in next Thursday for a brand new episode featuring season 5 queens Jinkx Monsoon and Alyssa Edwards. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

