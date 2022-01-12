Kornbread joins EW's first Quick Drag podcast recaps to reveal that she almost wore a dress as "cornbread from scratch" before switching outfits to match guest judge Lizzo.

Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté entered the RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 Werk Room with baked-in status as the Lizzo impersonator in Los Angeles — a reputation she says nearly landed her a gig working with the premiere episode's Grammy-winning guest judge many years ago, and also inspired a last-minute outfit change before she stomped the runway in a look that resembled the singer's getup on the panel.

RuPaul's Drag Race Lizzo and Kornbread The Snack Jeté on RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 | Credit: VH1

During Friday's season 14 debut, Lizzo celebrated Kornbread for (jokingly) "stealing" her look on the runway, as both women appeared on the show in glistening silver fabric — but Lizzo's initial assessment wasn't far off, as Kornbread reveals that she switched her runway outfit at the last minute when she learned that Lizzo would be judging her.

"My original plan for the runway, if you notice, in the bag I had [on stage during the talent show performance] with Merle Ginsberg's face [on the milk carton], it was the ingredients to make cornbread from scratch," Kornbread explains during a special mini episode of EW's BINGE podcast (below), adapted from our new Quick Drag post-show interview series airing Fridays at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on EW's Twitter Spaces. "I was going to walk out on the runway.... in a brown velour gown with butter dripping over it, it was going to be me as the cornbread afterward! When Lizzo walked in the room and had that on.... it was very much the moment of thinking, 'You're in front of your idol and you have the same material as her,' why would I not walk in it? If you're smart and you watch RuPaul's Drag Race, they always say, 'bitch stole my look,' I was like, girl, you think I'm about to not take the opportunity to get this moment? So I threw it on!"

drag race season 14 ep. 1 Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté in her Lizzo-inspired runway look. | Credit: vh1

Kornbread also reveals that "someone contacted" her about the possibility of working with Lizzo "a very long time ago," when she first started drag.

"Someone contacted me for her, it was a music video thing, like a spoof kind of situation she wanted to do, and, child, they asked me to do somebody's jump-split, and you knew that wasn't happening!" Kornbread recalls.

When asked about the possibility of re-teaming with Lizzo after the show, given the singer-songwriter's clear affection for Kornbread (the singer made her cry happy tears after telling her she was a "superstar" on the Main Stage thanks to her incredible talent show performance), the L.A. queen says: "My whole goal was to wait until this episode aired. But, baby, tomorrow morning, I shall be in her inbox from all of my accounts, including my finstas!"

Listen to Kornbread's full Quick Drag appearance on EW's BINGE podcast below, and stay tuned for new episodes airing on our Twitter Spaces Fridays at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT — immediately following new installments of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 at 8 p.m. on VH1.

