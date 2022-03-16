DeJa Skye reveals more Lil Jon Snatch Game stunts she almost pulled on Drag Race

DeJa tells EW how she kept those grillz in her mouth, her original plan for the Snatch Game challenge, and previews the lip-sync smackdown ahead: "Willow was ready to do so!'

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Legend has it that if you look in the mirror and "Snap Yo Fingers" three times, newly minted RuPaul's Drag Race's Snatch Game icon DeJa Skye will appear as Lil Jon to give you a walloping "YEAH!"

The challenge-winning queen joined EW's latest Quick Drag recap (listen below) to discuss her approach to the fan-favorite celebrity impersonation challenge — the season 14 edition of which RuPaul admitted the cast "killed," like, in a bad way, outside of DeJa's impeccable work as the charismatic recording artist.

"Coming off the last episode [loss], I was going into it not giving up. Let me just have fun with this. I hadn't practiced with the grillz, I hadn't practiced vocally, I just did it on a whim. I'm a pretty good improviser, so I was just going with the flow and hoping that it worked," DeJa said of throwing her inner saboteur to the wind and letting Lil Jon rip through a series of now-classic exclamations of "YEAH!" peppered throughout the performance.

While DeJa's natural comedic timing was on her side for the performance, the prop grillz she used were not.

"I told all the girls what I was doing prior to that time, so I'd just practice the 'YEAHs', and hearing them just cackle, I was like, okay, I got 'em. You have to roll with things," she says, explaining that the moment she lost a grill in the middle of the challenge — which, of course, sent RuPaul into a laughing fit — wasn't planned. "I had never practiced with the grillz, and I noticed they were slightly slipping off. [I thought], let me make it a moment and incorporate grillz in the answer. After that, oh my God, so bad, do not do this, but I nail-glued them to my teeth so they wouldn't come out."

She also admits there were several things she'd planned to do as Lil Jon ahead of time, but that the spirit of the moment took over, and she listened to her intuition that told her to just keep it cute and keep it simple.

"In Snatch Game, your mind is wondering 50,000 places a minute. I had a plan that every time the answer wasn't correct, I'd be like, [switches to Lil Jon voice] 'WHAT!?' and I didn't get to do it!" says DeJa. She also credits Willow Pill with helping her elevate her Lil Jon boy drag into a more glamorous take on the early-aughts icon, with her competitor — who performed as Drew Barrymore in the Snatch Game — suggesting that she wear a campy amount of lipstick to make the character a caricature versus a mere copy of Lil Jon.

DeJa Skye Lil Jon Snatch Game Yeah DeJa Skye gives a "yeah" as Lil Jon in the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14 Snatch Game. | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

While DeJa came out on top of the Snatch Game, her seven co-competitors weren't as lucky. After Michelle Visage launched an "investigation" on the panel after the rest of DeJa's sisters failed to impress the judges with their celeb performances, RuPaul announced that the following episode would consist of a LaLaPaRuza lip-sync smackdown of paired lip-sync duels, all whittled down to one eliminee.

"We are a strong eight for a reason, and everyone excels at any given moment, so, you're in for a treat, and I'm in for a show," DeJa says of what fans can expect from the episode. "Willow was ready to do so. She was like, let's go, let's lip-sync, let's do it.... I saw not even a fire, someone who was more or less ready to break it down. I'd seen Willow in the '60s girl group, but I was excited to see how she embodies an actual lip-sync. That to me was the funniest moment."

See how the queens fare in the LaLaPaRuza lip-sync smackdown when RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 continues Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. Listen to DeJa's breakdown of her Lil Jon performance in the podcast episode above, and tune in to the @EW Twitter handle Fridays at 10:05 p.m. ET/7:05 p.m. PT for more post-episode recaps with the queens.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly season 14 recaps with the cast, adapted from our new Quick Drag series airing Fridays at 10:05 p.m. ET/7:05 p.m. PT on the @EW Twitter account.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: