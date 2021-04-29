Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and rest of family strap in for EW's BINGE: The Fast Saga

The entire Fast family is ready for a good BINGE watch.

Ahead of F9 finally driving into theaters on June 25, the billion-dollar franchise's stars are strapping in for EW's BINGE: The Fast Saga, in which they're breaking down each movie with hosts Derek Lawrence and Chanelle Berlin Johnson.

The action will kick off Friday with Vin Diesel looking back on the one that started it all, 2001's The Fast and the Furious. Get your first listen to Dominic Toretto himself in BINGE's debut trailer, which can be seen above.

BINGE logo

The schedule for BINGE episodes will coincide with Fast Fridays, Universal's series of free screenings of the first eight films: The Fast and the Furious on April 30, 2 Fast Furious on May 7, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift on May 14, Fast & Furious on May 21, Fast Five on May 28, Fast & Furious 6 on June 4, Furious 7 on June 11, and The Fate of the Furious on June 18. A spoiler-filled F9 installment will then drop in the days following the film's release.

To listen, subscribe to EW's BINGE: The Fast Saga feed via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also subscribe to EW's YouTube page to catch all the video interviews, and stay tuned to EW.com for even more Fast coverage. Until then, salud mi podcast familia!