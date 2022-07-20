"I was like, if you do that, we're over. That is it. I'm breaking up with you. So, I made her a porcupine idea!" DeLa tells EW of helping Jinkx with her AS7 Spikes on the Runway gown.

The season 6 and All Stars 3 alum exclusively tells EW's BINGE podcast (below) that she helped shape elements of her longtime friend and collaborator's AS7 runway collection, particularly her porcupine gown for the Spikes on the Runway theme which, according to DeLa, almost looked very, very different.

"I actually designed that porcupine outfit, I just drew out a picture for her because I was like, Jinkx, you cannot do the thing you're planning on, which is that she she was going to dress like the spiky tortoise shell from Mario Kart. I was like, if you do that, we're over, that is it. I'm breaking up with you. So, I made her a porcupine idea!" DeLa says. "It's like a thing you throw in Mario Kart. I was like, Jinkx, this is such an arbitrary reference and also just the worst color combination."

DeLa says that she and Jinkx worked on other looks she debuted on All Stars 7 as well, mostly chatting through ideas and concepts.

"I'm so glad that we spent the time brainstorming, because we talked about doing multiple seasons like Jaida did. She wanted to do an Into the Woods witch and I was like, I think someone else is going to do it," DeLa recalls. "I'm so glad that we talked through those ideas and she didn't wind up doing the same thing."

Jinkx Monsoon models Spikes on the Runway Jinkx Monsoon models her AS7 Spikes on the Runway outfit designed by BenDeLaCreme. | Credit: World of Wonder/Paramount+

Since competing on separate seasons of Drag Race, Jinkx and DeLa have worked together to successfully snatch the Christmas crown from Santa across multiple projects, including their traveling To Jesus, Thanks for Everything and All I Want for Christmas Is Attention tours, guest roles in Clea DuVall's Kristen Stewart-starring Christmas rom-com Happiest Season, and a film version of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, which streamed on Hulu through Christmas in 2020. They return to the stage for The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show 2022 tour later this year.

Their work outside of Drag Race speaks for itself, but they're also not entirely opposed to competing again — as long as they do it together.

"The answer is, I guess, like, sure, I don't know!" DeLa says when asked about the ongoing fan fantasy involving a "Best Friends" edition of Drag Race. "It's not something that either of us are campaigning for. I do think it could be fun, but I would need a contractual guarantee that the same [non-elimination] rules as All Stars 7 apply."

JINKX AND DELA, Super Mario Bros. Shell BenDeLaCreme talked Jinkx Monsoon out of wearing a 'Super Mario Bros.' outfit for Spikes on the Runway. | Credit: Courtesy of BenDeLaCreme Presents and Randy Phillips; Inset: Nintendo

