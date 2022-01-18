The queen reveals to EW she wrote and produced her talent show song in one day, when the group discovered Lady Camden brought porn to set, and the craziest place she found a rogue Tic Tac.

On RuPaul's Drag Race season 14, intimacy is defined by two things: finding Tic Tacs in crevices no sugared good should creep, and sharing your secret porn stash with your sisters.

As episode 2 challenge winner Angeria Paris VanMicheals tells EW in the latest installment of our Quick Drag recaps (airing Fridays at 10:05 ET / 7:05 PT on our Twitter Spaces), she experienced both within the first few hours of filming the Emmy-winning competition series' latest season. After becoming "very close" with Lady Camden, a U.K.-born starlet whose accent immediately charmed Angeria, the pair discovered a mutual fascination with more than just each other's drag styles: their taste in adult films, which led to "true love at first porn," according to Angeria.

Drag Race Angeria Paris VanMicheals wrote her Drag Race talent show song in one day. | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

"It was our first break from filming, she mentioned that she had porn," Angeria explains in the podcast episode below. "The first thought in my head was, 'Oh my god, I left all my porn at home!' Flying to California, I didn't want TSA clocking my DVDs and stuff!"

She says that, after filming the episode, she mustered the courage to ask Lady Camden if the goods were transferrable between new Drag Race siblings.

"I was like, 'Lady Camden, can I borrow your porn?' and she was like, 'Yeah bitch, you can!' I watched it that day!" she explains.

She also got up close and personal at the day's mini challenge, which saw her posing for a fashion photo in a giant bowl of orange Tic Tacs: "My advice, if you are in a bowl of Tic Tacs, is to maybe wear some kind of suit over your outfit, because when you take it off, you're going to have a lot of Tic Tacs falling out of everywhere. I got back to the hotel, and Tic Tacs were still falling out of me."

Angeria also reveals that she wrote her challenge-winning song over the course of a single day, and chalked the Hollywood blockbuster-level theatrics (she exited the stage for a split-second only to return through heavy smoke from a fog machine) up to luck and an "executive decision" she made on set.

"We rehearsed it, and I said, 'Do we have fog? Can I have some fog, some smoke or something?'" Angeria recalls, noting that the production team allowed her to use a fog machine that was already fixed to the stage. "[I said]I was going to burst through that, and I'm going to serve!"

Listen to Angeria's full Quick Drag interview — in which she discusses her love for guest judge Alicia Keys, how she feels about Maddy Morphosis entering as the competition's first-ever cis, straight man, and more — in a special edition of EW's BINGE podcast below.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

