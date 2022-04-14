Angeria tells EW (with special guest Silky Nutmeg Ganache) the season 14 reunion will be "the moment for everything to be laid out on the table" and elaborates on her connection to Camden.

RuPaul's Drag Race Zoom reunions that could, without question, also pass for the Mortal Kombat character selection screen? No more! Angeria Paris VanMicheals joins EW's BINGE podcast to dish on the season 14 closer, including the show's first live reunion in three years that the finalist promises will be a dramatic moment where brewing tension comes to a head.

"What you can expect is a lot of unresolved situations between people coming to a head, finally," Angeria explains of the upcoming reunion, set to air Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. "The reunion of course is a moment where everybody gets to address those things they might've known had been said or might've not known. We've all been watching confessionals, so this is the moment for everything to be laid out on the table."

Without naming names, Angeria remembers feeling that things were "left unresolved" between certain cast members when they were eliminated from the competition, and stresses that the reunion "is the moment to come back and say, okay, let's resolve this."

She also says the fact that this is the first live reunion in years adds to the excitement factor: "This isn't a Zoom reunion, girl. No shade to the other seasons. They did what they had to do," she continues. "But we're back, live, sitting with each other and Ru, so it's going to be a lot of fun."

Angeria also teases something else might soon turn red-hot in the future: Her friendship with fellow season 14 finalist Lady Camden. After the adorable duo admitted there might be a mutual crush brewing in the Werk Room when they first laid eyes on each other during the premiere, Camden later promised to take her new friend to San Francisco's BDSM-centric Folsom Street Fair after Angeria's hilariously innocent reaction to finding out that it wasn't just, uh, a street carnival.

"I cannot confirm that this is a Brooke and Vanjie moment. Now, if we are working on a Brooke and Vanjie moment, that might be more of something. But, while the show is still going on, I know that myself and Lady for sure are trying to focus on everything when both of us have very busy schedules. Even if that was a thing, I don't think either one of us are able to handle anything that could blossom seriously," she says. "I think I can proudly say that both of us would be open to future possibilities when [we] have a little more of a handle on things. Right now, things are entirely too busy to be thinking about any kind of thing, so until then, she's going to take me to Folsom."

Earlier in the episode, Angeria's fellow RuGirl and friend (as well as former pageant competitor) Silky Nutmeg Ganache joined EW's Quick Drag Twitter Spaces to spill her thoughts on the upcoming season 14 finale, recounting how she felt heading into the season 11 finale back in 2019.

"I know each girl is heading into the finale with a different goal. For me, when I went into season 11, to the finale, I knew that I was not going to win season 11. I felt in my heart of hearts.... I didn't think I had a chance at all. My goal going into it was to look as beautiful as possible, and to lose with my grace and my dignity," Silky says, adding that she felt the fandom and perception from the show painted her in an unflattering light. "This season, with them having a top five, I can't even imagine what these girls are going in with. Is it going to be another lip-sync smackdown where they're lip-syncing against each other and it's dwindling? With a bigger cast, it's more stressful for them. If they have self-doubt on top of this stress, I think it's going to show. I hope that no girl feels that way or feel what I felt going into the finale."

Silky previously opened up to EW about the mistreatment she received in the industry (including losing paid gigs) after her time on season 11, which featured sustained depictions of her arguments with other queens — particularly Yvie Oddly, which she says didn't reflect the true reality of the situation.

"I will feel validated when I start to get the roles on television shows or I get my own reality show just like those judges said that I needed," she told EW after her show-stopping domination of the All Stars 6 lip-sync smackdown, which saw her slay five consecutive lip-sync performances in one episode. "I'm grateful that the fans are doing what they're doing now, but I went back on All Stars to excel in my career. Now is the time where I'm hoping that all the people that said, 'We need to see you more,' actually put in the action and aren't afraid to back me up because of the feedback they think they'd get."

Listen to Angeria and Silky's full Quick Drag recap as part of EW's BINGE podcast above, and hear more Quick Drag episodes from the rest of season 14 in the feed below.

