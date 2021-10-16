See previews of The Batman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Black Adam, Peacemaker, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and more!

It's time to get back in the dome!

DC FanDome, DC Entertainment's free virtual fan event, returns today to offer sneak peeks and new footage from upcoming superhero movies, live-action and animated TV series, comics, games, and more. The actions starts at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on the DC FanDome website, or watch right here in the video below.

The Batman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Black Adam, Peacemaker, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, are just some of the highly anticipated titles that will be covered during the festivities, which celebrate stars and creators of DC properties.

Other titles being previewed include: Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Batman: Caped Crusader, Batman: Fear State, the Batman-Fortnite comiccrossover, Batwheels, Batwoman, Black Manta, Catwoman: Hunted, DC League of Super-Pets, Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, DC Super Hero Girls, DMZ, Doom Patrol, The Flash (both the film and the TV series), Gotham Knights, Harley Quinn, Injustice, an update on the Milestone Universe, Naomi, Nubia and the Amazons, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Sweet Tooth, Teen Titans Go, Titans, Young Justice: Phantoms, Wonder Woman Historia, Wonderful Women of the World, and more.

DC FanDome 2021 will also be available to watch on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter in 12 languages: Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, and Spanish.

A DC Kids FanDome for younger comic book fans will be happening at the same time over at DCKidsFanDome.com.

Watch the livestream above and check out all of EW's DC FanDome coverage here.