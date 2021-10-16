Watch DC FanDome 2021 streaming live right here
See previews of The Batman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Black Adam, Peacemaker, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and more!
It's time to get back in the dome!
DC FanDome, DC Entertainment's free virtual fan event, returns today to offer sneak peeks and new footage from upcoming superhero movies, live-action and animated TV series, comics, games, and more. The actions starts at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on the DC FanDome website, or watch right here in the video below.
The Batman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Black Adam, Peacemaker, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, are just some of the highly anticipated titles that will be covered during the festivities, which celebrate stars and creators of DC properties.
Other titles being previewed include: Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Batman: Caped Crusader, Batman: Fear State, the Batman-Fortnite comiccrossover, Batwheels, Batwoman, Black Manta, Catwoman: Hunted, DC League of Super-Pets, Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, DC Super Hero Girls, DMZ, Doom Patrol, The Flash (both the film and the TV series), Gotham Knights, Harley Quinn, Injustice, an update on the Milestone Universe, Naomi, Nubia and the Amazons, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Sweet Tooth, Teen Titans Go, Titans, Young Justice: Phantoms, Wonder Woman Historia, Wonderful Women of the World, and more.
EW kicked the festivities off earlier this week, debuting exclusive new looks at DC Entertainment's forthcoming TV shows and comics, including a first look at The Flash season 8's epic crossover event, first look photos of Killer Croc on Batwoman, a new sneak peek at DC's Injustice movie, a first look at the 100th episode of Legends of Tomorrow, and a preview of the Robins comic about Batman's sidekicks.
DC FanDome 2021 will also be available to watch on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter in 12 languages: Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, and Spanish.
A DC Kids FanDome for younger comic book fans will be happening at the same time over at DCKidsFanDome.com.
Watch the livestream above and check out all of EW's DC FanDome coverage here.
