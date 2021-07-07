EW exclusively reveals the RuPaul's Drag Race icons' tour dates for their new scripted show: "Do I smell a Tony?"

Trixie Mattel and Katya hit the road for first joint tour Trixie and Katya Live

Thelma and Louise, Romy and Michele, Barb and Star, and... Trixie Mattel and Katya? Hollywood's pantheon of iconic road-tripping women will welcome two drag superstars into the mix as the UNHhhh hosts and RuPaul's Drag Race alums rev up their first-ever joint tour Trixie and Katya Live — and EW has all of the exclusive details.

Trixie and Katya Live will mark the first time the longtime collaborators hit the road with a concert-style show together, and they'll do so across 22 dates with a new scripted satire inspired by road trip comedies from the '90s, including To Wong Foo, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Crossroads, and more.

"After over a year of living on your small screens, we are pulling out all of the stops on this live show. You can expect spectacular musical numbers, a dazzling set, and impeccable timing from two of the most talented women in the world. Do I smell a Tony?" Mattel told EW of the 2022 show in an exclusive statement, while Katya promised: "Trixie and Katya Live will redefine drag, theatre, and art. You may leave with more questions than answers, but one thing's for sure: The world will never be the same."

Trixie and Katya Live Tour 'Trixie and Katya Live' tour dates announced by Trixie Mattel and Katya. | Credit: Albert Sanchez + Pedro Zalba

Though Mattel and Katya have long worked together on television projects (UNHhhh and Viceland's The Trixie and Katya Show), music, and in print (they released their co-authored self-help book Trixie and Katya's Guide to Modern Womanhood last year), Trixie and Katya Live marks their debut theatrical venture as a pair. Since 2015, Mattel has traveled her folk and rock-inspired music around the world on five separate concert tours, with Katya also touring her comedy-musical hybrid Help Me, I'm Dying throughout 2019.

Trixie and Katya Live is the debut production from Obsessed, a new brand from the Five Senses Reeling drag promotion company aimed at helping fans discover where their favorite LGBTQIA+ talent are performing as well as locate exclusive merchandise and watch new content.

In addition to releasing her latest EP Full Coverage, Vol. 1 in April, Mattel is currently hosting her weekly Pit Stop recaps after new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6, while Katya is working on her new dating series From Katya with Love in partnership with Taimi and OutTV.

Tickets for Trixie and Katya Live tour dates go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 16 at 12:00 p.m. local time on the duo's website, with presale tickets and upgrade packages (including early entry, autographed posters, meet and greet photo opportunities, and more) going on sale starting Wednesday, July 14 at 12:00 p.m. local time. See the full list of Trixie and Katya Live tour dates below.

March 15 and 16 — San Francisco, CA (The Warfield)

March 18 — Portland, OR (Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall)

March 20 — Seattle, WA (Paramount Theatre)

March 22 — Salt Lake City, UT (Delta Hall at The Eccles)

March 23 — Denver, CO (Paramount Theatre)

March 25 — Kansas City, MO (Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland)

March 27 — Nashville, TN (Ryman Auditorium)

March 28 — Chicago, IL (The Auditorium Theatre)

March 29 — Milwaukee, WI (The Pabst Theater)

March 30 — Detroit, MI (Masonic Temple Theatre)

April 1 — Washington D.C. (Warner Theatre)

April 3 — Boston, MA (The Colonial Theatre)

April 4 — Brooklyn, NY (Kings Theatre)

April 5 — Philadelphia, PA (The Met Philadelphia)

April 6 — Columbus, OH (Palace Theatre)

April 8 — Atlanta, GA (Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center)

April 9 — Orlando, FL (Hard Rock Live Orlando)

April 11 — Houston, TX (Sarofim Hall - Hobby Center)

April 12 — Austin, TX (Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater)

April 15 — Los Angeles, CA (The Theatre at Ace Hotel)

April 16 — San Diego, CA (Balboa Theatre )

