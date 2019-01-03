Puppy Bowl XV: Meet the starters

Dan Snierson
January 03, 2019 at 02:52 PM EST
<p>The NFL teams who will compete in Super Bowl LIII are still being sorted out in the playoffs, but the competitors who will play on Team Ruff and Team Fluff in Puppy Bowl XV are ready to be revealed. Animal Planet&#8217;s annual game &mdash; which is mostly just a bunch of cute canines scampering around a tiny field while referee Dan Schachner gamely tries to corral all the canines &mdash; will feature the most-ever puppies (93) from more than 50 shelters competing to promote pet adoption. Team Ruff and Team Fluff, as you surely know, are knotted up at 2-2 since this format began. As in previous years, the 2019 game incorporates all sorts of animals, including: Shirley the rescue sloth refereee assistant, baby porcupines and a capybara as mascots, baby kangaroos as cheerleaders, and, of course, the Kitty halftime show which offers up performances by Adam Feline of Purrr-oon 5 and the Atlanta Acro-Cats. Before the action kicks off Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT, scroll through these photos to see which of the starting roster of pups score with you.</p>
Puppy Bowl XV: Meet the starters

Keith Barraclough/Discovery (2)
<p>Providence Animal Center</p>
Foles (Team Fluff)

Providence Animal Center

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Citizens for Animal Protection</p>
Dawn (Team Fluff)

Citizens for Animal Protection

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Dog Star Rescue</p>
Brady (Team Fluff)

Dog Star Rescue

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Animal Friends Humane Society</p>
Astro (Team Fluff)

Animal Friends Humane Society

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Doodle Rock Rescue</p>
Will (Team Fluff)

Doodle Rock Rescue

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Virginia Beach SPCA</p>
Scooter (Team Fluff)

Virginia Beach SPCA

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Bonnies Animal Rescue Kingdom</p>
Remington (Team Fluff)

Bonnies Animal Rescue Kingdom

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Jersey Girls Animal Rescue</p>
Maisey (Team Fluff)

Jersey Girls Animal Rescue

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Territorio de Zaguates</p>
Marisol (Team Fluff)

Territorio de Zaguates

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Memphis Humane Society</p>
Melody (Team Fluff)

Memphis Humane Society

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Florida Little Dogs Rescue</p>
Lola (Team Fluff)

Florida Little Dogs Rescue

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Florida Little Dogs Rescue</p>
Clara (Team Fluff)

Florida Little Dogs Rescue

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Animal Friends Humane Society</p>
Smudge (Team Fluff)

Animal Friends Humane Society

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>AHeinz57 Pet Rescue</p>
Brooklyn (Team Fluff)

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Virginia Beach SPCA</p>
Ace (Team Fluff)

Virginia Beach SPCA

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>AHeinz57 Pet Rescue</p>
Gallagher (Team Fluff)

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Animal Refuge League of Greater Florida)</p>
Flora (Team Fluff)

Animal Refuge League of Greater Florida)

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Muddy Paws</p>
Sierra (Team Ruff)

Muddy Paws

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>SPCA LA</p>
Shy Boy (Team Ruff)

SPCA LA

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>The Sato Project&nbsp;</p>
Bella (Team Ruff)

The Sato Project 

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Big Fluffy Dogs</p>
Alexander (Team Ruff)

Big Fluffy Dogs

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Paw Works</p>
Scotch (Team Ruff)

Paw Works

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Every Dog Counts</p>
Pistachio (Team Ruff)

Every Dog Counts

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Animal Welfare League of Alexandria&nbsp;</p>
Pirate (Team Ruff)

Animal Welfare League of Alexandria 

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Big Fluffy Dogs</p>
Moses (Team Ruff)

Big Fluffy Dogs

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>The Sato Project</p>
Harry (Team Ruff)

The Sato Project

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Green Dogs Unleashed&nbsp;</p>
Hank (Team Ruff)

Green Dogs Unleashed 

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Nevada SPCA</p>
George (Team Ruff)

Nevada SPCA

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Helen Woodward Animal Center</p>
Flo (Team Ruff)

Helen Woodward Animal Center

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Planned Pethood</p>
Emmitt (Team Ruff)

Planned Pethood

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Double J Dog Ranch</p>
Bumble (Team Ruff)

Double J Dog Ranch

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>The Sato Project</p>
Bugsy (Team Ruff)

The Sato Project

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>AHeinz57 Pet Rescue</p>
Ziggy (Team Ruff)

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Big Fluffy Dogs</p>
Whitney (Team Ruff)

Big Fluffy Dogs

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>Vanderpump Dog Foundation</p>
Violet (Team Ruff)

Vanderpump Dog Foundation

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
<p>The Sato Project</p>
Bee (Team Ruff)

The Sato Project

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
