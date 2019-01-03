The NFL teams who will compete in Super Bowl LIII are still being sorted out in the playoffs, but the competitors who will play on Team Ruff and Team Fluff in Puppy Bowl XV are ready to be revealed. Animal Planet’s annual game — which is mostly just a bunch of cute canines scampering around a tiny field while referee Dan Schachner gamely tries to corral all the canines — will feature the most-ever puppies (93) from more than 50 shelters competing to promote pet adoption. Team Ruff and Team Fluff, as you surely know, are knotted up at 2-2 since this format began. As in previous years, the 2019 game incorporates all sorts of animals, including: Shirley the rescue sloth refereee assistant, baby porcupines and a capybara as mascots, baby kangaroos as cheerleaders, and, of course, the Kitty halftime show which offers up performances by Adam Feline of Purrr-oon 5 and the Atlanta Acro-Cats. Before the action kicks off Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT, scroll through these photos to see which of the starting roster of pups score with you.