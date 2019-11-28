The pop culture we're thankful for this holiday season

It’s been a good year for the Nintendo Switch. But while many users of the system are eagerly diving into the new Pokémon, I’m still playing a game that came out in the summer. Fire Emblem: Three Houses is the latest installment of a long-running fantasy role-playing franchise, but I like to describe it as the best Hogwarts professor simulator anyone could ask for. At the beginning of the game, the player-character is brought on as a professor at the Officers Academy for young warriors and wizards. As the title suggests, there are three different houses at the school, and you get to pick which you want to teach (though you can also steal students from other houses if you want to mix and match). The rest of the game is split between tutoring your students (you get to choose which skills they should focus on, and how much time to spend with them) and putting those lessons to use by leading your students onto the battlefield against monsters and mercenaries. Then, halfway through the game, there’s a timeskip, and you reconnect with your old students now that they’re at war with the houses you didn’t choose. Hence why I’m still addicted: By trying different playthroughs you can make different choices. Your best friend or marriage partner from one game can become your mortal enemy in the next. With such heartbreaking storytelling embedded in the very structure of the game, I won’t be stopping anytime soon. —Christian Holub